Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. A new way to connect clients with real-deal outdoor talent and crew is here. Born from the growing need for vetted outdoor talent that truly represents the outdoors, Outsiders Network is on a mission to reinvent the image of people in the outdoors by shining a light on the diverse ethnicities, gender identities, and adaptive abilities that are currently underrepresented in the media. Founded by Holly Fraser, producer of outdoor asset captures, along with Danielle Kristmanson and MJ Legault, founders of the outdoor creative agency Origin, the network provides a platform that connects passionate Outsiders with those who seek them.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO