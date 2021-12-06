Man shot and killed in driveway at Frayser home, MPD says

Whitney Avenue shooting Shooting leaves one dead in Frayser. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Monday morning in Frayser.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1766 Whitney Avenue.

Memphis police said one unresponsive man was found in the driveway of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

