Man shot and killed in driveway at Frayser home, MPD says

 3 days ago
Whitney Avenue shooting Shooting leaves one dead in Frayser. (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting Monday morning in Frayser.

Officers responded to a shooting at 1766 Whitney Avenue.

Memphis police said one unresponsive man was found in the driveway of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was released.

Call 901.528.CASH with tips.

