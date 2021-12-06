Croatia confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant in country

Party delegates from Germany's center-left Social Democrats the senior partner in the country's new coalition government, elected three top officials on Saturday just days after its candidate, Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor.The developments this week have opened a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure at its helm. Scholz' government is composed of his center-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Lars Klingbeil, 43, the former Social Democrats' secretary general, was elected co-party leader at the mostly digital party...
