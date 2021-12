A strong and shallow earthquake registered by the JMA as M6.0 hit the Ryukyu Islands, Japan at 02:05 UTC on December 9, 2021. The agency is reporting a depth of 20 km (12.4 miles). The USGS is reporting it as M6.0 at a depth of 17 km (10 miles); EMSC M5.9 at a depth of 40 km (25 miles).

