The 3 points that will dominate the CEO's agenda in 2022

By Rodolfo Oviedo
 3 days ago

We are (almost) at the end of this challenging 2021, with a more hopeful outlook thanks to the advance in vaccination , the boost that has been given in different countries to physical and emotional well-being, in addition to the enthusiasm of starting a new year where surely one of the key purposes is to take better care of ourselves.

We share three points that will surely dominate the agendas of both business executives and those responsible for both human resources and talent management.

Screen burnout

Image: Depositphotos.com

According to the Hootsuite and We Are Social study, on a global average, we spent about six hours and 54 minutes in front of a screen during 2020; Although countries like Colombia, the average navigation was 10 hours and 7 minutes, while Mexicans added 9 hours and a minute. The recent interest in attending concerts or shows will extend to other areas such as returning to gyms or physical activities, which have very positive advantages such as group motivation, social contact and technical corrections by the coaches.

Work and personal balance

Image: Depositphotos.com

There is an active search for talent for working conditions that promote personal and work balance, especially when many activities will remain in hybrid schemes. Flexibility will be a determining factor both in the way of working and in exercising leadership.

Comprehensive vision of well-being

Image: Depositphotos.com

In the countries where we operate we have seen a marked interest in adopting the most comprehensive vision of well-being: from physical activity, including trying new classes or accepting new challenges, to all those tools that contribute to the adoption of healthy habits, emotional health and Also financial, which is in line with the survey on digital habits, which shows that of the nearly 92.01 million Mexican Internet users in 2020, at least 33% used health, fitness and nutrition apps.

After a period of change, in which societies have gone through the different stages inherent to change: from uncertainty, rejection, acceptance to integration, we are now in an environment where well-being is no longer an additional benefit or an extra: it is an active search by business leaders, new entrepreneurs and the work teams themselves.

We are starting a new year and a new opportunity to strengthen the conditions that allow us continuous work and personal improvement.

