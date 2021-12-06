ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

By Erick Tay
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Halo Infinite's...

www.gamespot.com

phillyvoice.com

PhillyVoice Recommends: 'Halo Infinite' multiplayer has shown classic potential

The name 'Halo' doesn't mean as much as it used to once upon a time, when fans were so eager to get their hands on Halo 3 that lines wrapped around Best Buys and shopping malls at midnight on a weekday. The pervasiveness of digital downloads has a lot to do with that, but for a generation of people, Master Chief was the king of FPS for a moment in time, combining big set-piece campaigns with no-frills multiplayer that helped usher in the online console era.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

New Dying Light 2 Gameplay Shows Off Brutal Combat And Parkour Skills

With only a few months left to go before it launches in February, Dying Light 2 developer Techland has been ramping up the gameplay reveals for its upcoming post-apocalyptic sandbox. The latest deep dive into the gameplay was hosted by streamer Leah and Jonah Scott, the voice behind Dying Light 2's protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and focused on new obstacles that players will have to overcome.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The new year is almost here and a number of standout titles are quickly coming our way. There's a lot to be excited about for the year to come, as well as the future beyond it. We've rounded up some of the biggest standouts coming to PC in the next 12 months, both exclusively on PC and shared across platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event Begins On December 7, Winter Express Game Mode Returns

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event will debut on December 7, along with a returning limited-time mode. Running until December 21, the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event will give players the opportunity to unlock Legendary, pirate-themed cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith. Additionally, once players have unlocked all 24 cosmetics, they will receive Wattson’s electric Heirloom, the Energy Reader.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite: 7 Lingering Questions From The Chapter 2 Finale

Fortnite Chapter 2 is in the books, and while we wait for Chapter 3 to begin, it's best not to jump in head-first without a grasp on everything that happened in the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale. Still, there are some things we can't quite speak to. As always, Fortnite loves a good mystery. With the Cube Queen seemingly defeated for now, but the fate of so much hanging in the balance for Chapter 3, Season 1 and beyond, here are seven lingering mysteries from the Fortnite Chapter 2 finale.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Chapter 2 The End Event Gameplay

Get a glimpse of the end of Chapter 2 for Fortnite with an epic appearance by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as he helps to save Agent Jones. Check out what becomes of the Cube Queen and what's next in Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Here's Why Halo: MCC Made The First Two Games Look So Good

Halo: The Master Chief Collection isn't just a massive collection of Master Chief's greatest adventures; it's also a time capsule that shows just how far the series and video game technology has come over the last two decades. It's also impressive to see Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition and Halo 2 running smoothly on Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X|S consoles, with both games having preserved their original Xbox visuals.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS Plus Free Games For December Are Available Now

The latest batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers are available now. In addition to three PS4 and PS5 free games, subscribers can also grab a trio of PSVR titles as part of Sony's celebration of the PlayStation VR's fifth birthday. December's lineup includes Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Fortnite Miles Morales And Green Goblin Skins Teased On Chapter 3 Map

Epic waited until its big Fortnite Chapter 3 launch to finally give fans the Spider-Man skin they've waited years for, but it seems the developer-publisher is already gearing up to introduce even more characters from the Spider-Verse this season. In an official blog post, Epic promised more allies and enemies would make their debuts in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1. Meanwhile, some in-game assets may already be telling us exactly who to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Apex Legends Arenas Mode: How It Works, Best Legends, And Tips

Apex Legends gained popularity for being an excellent battle royale game, but Respawn has expanded upon the game with new modes since its launch. In Season 9, Arenas, a round-based 3v3 elimination mode similar to Counter-Strike and Valorant, was added to the game in a permanent capacity. This mode offers a different take on Apex Legends, letting players really test their combat skills without having to worry about getting third-partied or dealing with other outside factors that happen in the battle royale mode. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends' Arenas mode.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Destiny 2: How To Get Halo's Battle Rifle And Other Anniversary Guns

Among the most desirable new weapons to get your hands on as part of Destiny 2's Bungie 30th anniversary event are its Halo-inspired guns. Bungie has drawn on its past to include a bunch of new weapons that more than slightly resemble those from its past games, and that includes the likes of Halo's battle rifle. Here's how to get your hands on them.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Halo Infinite Campaign and Multiplayer download sizes revealed for all platforms

Halo Infinite is slowly inching towards its scheduled release and we now have an approximation of just how much space we'll need to clear out in order to download and play Halo Infinite's Campaign. Halo Support's official Twitter account shared some not-so-scary numbers with the disclaimer that the download sizes may vary by platform.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Serious Sam 4 Launch Trailer

Croteam returns with a high-powered prequel to the Serious Sam series that scales up chaos to unprecedented levels. The classic Serious Sam formula is revamped by putting an unstoppable arsenal up against an unimaginable number of enemies that requires players to circle-strafe and backpedal-blast their way out of impossible situations.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Get Spider-Man Web Shooters In Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Spider-Man makes his long-awaited debut, and he’s more than just a character skin. You’ll be able to use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters for yourself, with any skin, because it’s going to be a Mythic weapon in Fortnite very soon. It won’t come cheap, and it’s sure to be sought after by many players, so here’s all you need to know about how to get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3.
VIDEO GAMES

