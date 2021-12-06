Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The new year is almost here and a number of standout titles are quickly coming our way. There's a lot to be excited about for the year to come, as well as the future beyond it. We've rounded up some of the biggest standouts coming to PC in the next 12 months, both exclusively on PC and shared across platforms.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO