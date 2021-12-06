Halo Infinite Multiplayer Mythbusting and Testing

Respawn Entertainment has announced that the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event will debut on December 7, along with a returning limited-time mode. Running until December 21, the Apex Legends Raiders Collection Event will give players the opportunity to unlock Legendary, pirate-themed cosmetics for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith. Additionally, once players have unlocked all 24 cosmetics, they will receive Wattson’s electric Heirloom, the Energy Reader.
Comments / 0