Bien-Aimé St. Clair frowned as the stream of older Haitian migrants pushed past him. Accused of living in the Dominican Republic illegally, they knew they had no choice but to go back across the border to Haiti. But St. Clair, 18, hesitated. He shouted at an immigration agent.“Boss! Hey! I don’t know anyone there,” he yelled in Spanish motioning toward Haiti as he stood on the frontier that the two countries share on the island of Hispaniola St. Clair was a child when his mother brought him to the Dominican Republic, and though his life has been hard...

IMMIGRATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO