GFG Alliance's refinancing gets boost as international businesses perform well

 6 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance said on Monday its international businesses were performing well on strong metal markets, helping bolster its cashflow and boost its refinancing efforts.

GFG Alliance, which has been scrambling since the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill, also said it was restarting LIBERTY Steel USA’s South Carolina plant that was shut down during the pandemic.

GFG was Greensill’s largest client.

