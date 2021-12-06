ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Toronto index up as energy stocks boost

By Amal S
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Energy stocks helped Canada's main stock index rise on Monday, as oil prices jumped after concerns around the Omicron coronavirus variant eased, although weakness in pot producers limited gains.

At 9:46 a.m. ET (1446 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index (.GSPTSE) was up 53.94 points, or 0.26%, at 20,687.21.

The energy sector (.SPTTEN) jumped 1.3% as oil climbed by $2 a barrel on hopes the Omicron coronavirus variant would have a less damaging economic impact if its symptoms proved mostly mild.

"Markets are probably going to be volatile until we get through the Federal Reserve meeting, which is next week and so there's going to be people that are going to be holding off till you see if the Fed changes his tone at all," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to meet next week, and investors expect the central bank to start aggressively tightening its stimulus.

Limiting advances was the healthcare sector (.GSPTTHC) down 2.8%, with all major pot producers including OrganiGram Holdings Inc (OGI.TO), Tilray Inc(TLRY.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO) falling more than 4%.

Toronto-listed technology stocks (.SPTTTK) fell 1.2%, as Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) tumbled more than 13% along with other cryptocurrency names, as prospects of a hawkish Fed made speculative assets less attractive.

The materials sector (.GSPTTMT), which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8% as gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,779.8 an ounce.

HIGHLIGHTS

The TSX posted one new 52-week highs and six new lows.

Across all Canadian issues there were one new 52-week highs and 37 new lows, with total volume of 54.98 million shares.

Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.60% higher to $164.34 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Johnson & Johnson closed $15.58 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 2.40% to $330.56 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $53.77 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) shed 0.00% to $3,523.16 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $249.92 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Stocks#Technology Stocks#Toronto#U S Federal Reserve#Stock#Omicron#S P#Sptten#Purpose Investments#The U S Federal Reserve#Gsptthc#Organigram Holdings Inc#Tilray Inc Lrb#Canopy Growth Corp#Aurora Cannabis Inc#Hut 8#Canadian
Reuters

TSX slips as energy stocks weigh, Kinross slides

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index slipped on Thursday, after energy stocks fell tracking oil prices, and as miners were pressured by a 9% slide in Kinross Gold after its $1.42 billion buyout bid for Great Bear. At 09:41 a.m. ET (1441 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Gold dips on strong U.S. labour data as inflation test looms

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Gold slipped on Thursday, after the dollar firmed, and as data showed a big drop in the U.S. jobless claims in the run up to an inflation report that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary strategy. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,778.11 per ounce by 10:28...
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

5 Stocks to Sell for 2022

Many investors approach the new year looking for fresh investment ideas where they can put their money and hopes to work. But without trying to be too negative, a little end-of-year paring can be prudent, too ... thus, it pays to examine one's own portfolio for stocks to sell as well.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle higher, with U.S. prices at their highest in nearly 2 weeks

Oil futures climbed on Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in almost two weeks. "Traders view the omicron variant of COVID as a less virulent threat, and expect global economic growth to be only marginally impacted," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. "Traders also anticipate a robust holiday season for driving in the U.S. and other OECD economies," he said. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.56, or 3.7%, to settle at $72.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 24, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. October wholesale inventories revised slightly higher

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. wholesale inventories increased a bit more than initially thought in October, suggesting that the restocking of warehouses could again support economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Thursday that wholesale inventories accelerated 2.3%, instead of 2.2% as estimated last month. Stocks at...
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. natgas steady after upbeat storage report

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures were steady on Thursday, giving up gains that followed a slightly larger-than-expected withdrawal from storage as focus returned to bearish signals from a slide in European markets. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 59 billion cubic feet (bcf) of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

242K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy