Teachers, parapros sought by Ypsilanti schools in upcoming career fair

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Public Schools unveiled updated concept art for its new high school building project at its Wednesday, Dec. 8 meeting. Designers working for the district presented on their progress in shaping the five-story building, including several specialized spaces such as a STEAM Lab, special education and life skills suite, art studio and more. The presentation included updated renderings of the building’s exterior as well as a first look at the athletic fieldhouse that is planned for the former site of the recently-demolished bean elevator.

