Ypsilanti, MI

Teachers, parapros sought by Ypsilanti schools in upcoming career fair

By Martin Slagter
MLive
MLive
 3 days ago
YPSILANTI, MI - Ypsilanti Community Schools is seeking qualified teachers and classroom paraprofessionals during an upcoming virtual career fair. The district will conduct...

Related
MLive

New Saginaw public high school concepts show STEAM lab, art studio and more

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Public Schools unveiled updated concept art for its new high school building project at its Wednesday, Dec. 8 meeting. Designers working for the district presented on their progress in shaping the five-story building, including several specialized spaces such as a STEAM Lab, special education and life skills suite, art studio and more. The presentation included updated renderings of the building’s exterior as well as a first look at the athletic fieldhouse that is planned for the former site of the recently-demolished bean elevator.
SAGINAW, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Ypsilanti, MI
Education
City
Ypsilanti, MI
MLive

Newaygo schools go on ‘secure mode,’ no immediate danger to students

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – Newaygo Public Schools have gone into “secure mode” Wednesday, Dec. 8, but authorities say there is no immediate danger to students or the public. “Although involved officials understand the anxiety and anxiousness regarding this situation, at this time there is NO immediate danger to the school or the public,” Newaygo County Emergency Services said in a statement.
NEWAYGO, MI
#Human Resource
MLive

Michigan school lunches go green with help of new salad bars

WEST MICHIGAN -- School lunches are about to get greener with the help of a partnership of two Michigan organizations. New salad bars will be added to the cafeterias of six Michigan school districts, including in Comstock Park and Ionia public schools, thanks to the joint effort of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and United Fresh Start Foundation, according to a joint press release.
MICHIGAN STATE
