The new Audi E-Tron GT is proof the electric luxury sedan floodgates are creaking. They're not quite ready to burst just yet; we're still wading calf-deep through a growing pool of early adopters like the BMW i4, Mercedes-Benz EQS, and Polestar 2, all rippling and lapping above a lakebed formed by the Tesla Model S and 3. Once the usual luxury marques finalize their elaborate and extensive electrification plans, we expect that pond to quickly fill to Lake Superior levels over the next five years with zappy next-gen electric versions of four-doors already on sale today.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO