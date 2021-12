A longtime local toy retailer is shuffling inventory between two stores and keeping products in stock this holiday shopping season – a challenge for many retailers. Clayton's Toys recently opened a second store at 1396 Hertel Ave., Buffalo, which added another layer of management for owners Kellie Klos and Tera McElligott. So far, the second location seems to be paying off: Business is up about 35% this year compared to 2020, and the typically busiest weeks of the year are still to come, they said.

