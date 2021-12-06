ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

RUMOR: Warriors’ foiled plan to partner Stephen Curry with Ricky Rubio, revealed

The Golden State Warriors are playing like a finely tuned machine this season, but what could have been if they added Ricky Rubio over the offseason to the roster and partnered him with Stephen Curry in the backcourt?. According to sources of Joe Vardon and Kelsey...

newschain

Stephen Curry breaks own record as Golden State Warriors win again

Stephen Curry was given a standing ovation in Los Angeles after inspiring the NBA-leading Golden State Warriors to victory over the Clippers. Curry scored 33 points as the Warriors eased to their seventh straight victory by winning 105-90 on the road in Staples Center. The two-time NBA MVP made seven...
NBA
warriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Has ‘Redefined’ the PG Position, Warriors’ Steve Kerr Says

Warriors star Stephen Curry is special, but Golden State head coach Steve Kerr went as far as to say the 33-year-old has "redefined the point guard position." What he's done has completely defined what's a good shot, redefined the point guard position, Kerr said to reporters when asked about Curry's impact on basketball as a whole as he closes in on Ray Allen's all-time three-point record. This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
NBA
FanSided

The Cavs’ Ricky Rubio question: Trade, keep or extend?

The Cleveland Cavaliers had a serious point guard problem last season. Darius Garland was playing the position for the first time in the NBA, and the only backup on the team was the oft-injured Matthew Dellavedova. They combined for just 63 games overall in a 72-game season. Yogi Ferrell, Dante Exum and Quinn Cook were among the journeyman options rotated through the position.
NBA
FanSided

Stephen Curry goes “psycho” in Warriors’ 7th straight win

“He’s gone psycho! Psycho Steph is a killer!” the Golden State Warriors announcers proclaimed as Stephen Curry drilled a 3-pointer drifting to the baseline. With this, Curry scored his 31st point, sentenced the LA Clippers to a double-digit deficit and gave a playful technical foul to the same referee who T’d him up earlier in the game.
NBA
tucsonpost.com

NBA roundup: Stephen Curry leads Warriors past Clippers

Stephen Curry scored a game-high 33 points and the Golden State Warriors set up their home-and-home showdown with the Phoenix Suns with a suffocating defensive effort Sunday afternoon in a 105-90 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers. Otto Porter Jr. came off the bench to contribute 18 points and...
NBA
Washington Post

Stephen Curry is better than ever, and the Warriors’ traveling circus is back

LOS ANGELES — The throngs of Stephen Curry devotees who spent years following the Golden State Warriors’ every move have returned. In recent weeks, Curry, the beloved ringmaster of a traveling circus that reached five straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, has drawn “MVP” chants from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. After leaving the Clippers in the dust with a signature fourth-quarter flurry Sunday, he exited the Staples Center court to a standing ovation and was greeted by hundreds of fans begging for sneakers, grasping for hugs, shouting his name and angling their cellphone cameras in his direction. Many had arrived before noon to ogle his extensive pregame routine. The Warriors, owners of the NBA’s best record and top point differential through the first quarter of the season, are once again feeling the crushing effects of their popularity.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry speaks out on 52nd game vs. Chris Paul

San Francisco, CA – Friday night, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors were seeking revenge against Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Earlier this week, the two teams faced each other, and the Suns came away with a victory. Friday night was the 52nd meeting between Curry and Paul, and the Warriors won big this time around.
NBA
The Spun

Stephen Curry Reveals ‘Lowest Point’ Of Last 2 Years

The Golden State Warriors are back at the top of the mountain in the NBA this season thanks to the play of Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP and three-time champion is playing some of the best basketball of his career and has helped the team to a breathtaking 18-2 start.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Warriors news: Stephen Curry makes savage move after demolishing the Suns

Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors dominated the Phoenix Suns on Friday in one of the most highly-anticipated matchups early in the season. The Dubs avenged their loss to the Suns last Tuesday with a 118-96 demolition job on a Devin Booker-less Phoenix side on Friday. Curry put in another strong effort against the Suns […] The post Warriors news: Stephen Curry makes savage move after demolishing the Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Warriors were interested in Ricky Rubio

In fact, the perception of the Cavs around the NBA at the time was so poor — and Rubio, at this stage of his career, seemed like such an odd fit for a rebuilding Cleveland franchise — that other teams thought he was going to negotiate a buyout. The Golden State Warriors, sources say, were keenly interested in Rubio hitting the market and partnering him with Stephen Curry.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’

Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II has made quite a unique remark as he heaped praise on Stephen Curry. Now playing his 13th season in the league, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has not aged one bit in terms of playing style. His constant and swift movement with and without the ball is still one […] The post Stephen Curry got Warriors teammate comparing him to a ‘soccer player’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry likened by Steve Kerr to Michael Jordan

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr sees significant similarities between Stephen Curry and an old teammate of his. Stephen Curry is playing some of the best basketball of his career this season. Aside from leading the Warriors to an impressive 20-4 record to date, he also ranks third in the league’s top scorer’s list. […] The post Warriors superstar Stephen Curry likened by Steve Kerr to Michael Jordan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Times Daily

Stephen Curry closes in on 3s record as Warriors top Blazers

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sure, Stephen Curry would have loved to set the career 3-pointer record at home, even if it would have been one heck of a feat. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: LeBron James Calls Warriors’ Stephen Curry ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Player’ Ahead Of Warriors Record-Breaking Night

First of all, the fact that the other night, when they played, we were really tracking to see if he could make 16 threes — it just lets you know how freaking amazing he is," the four-time NBA champion said. If there's one guy in NBA history that can make 16 threes, it's Steph Curry. I'm literally sitting there doing the calculations in my head.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

76ers put clamps on Stephen Curry in win over Warriors

Defensive ace Matisse Thybulle harassed Stephen Curry into 3-for-14 shooting on 3-pointers and Joel Embiid stole the show with a game-high 26 points Saturday night as the Philadelphia 76ers rolled past the visiting Golden State Warriors, 102-93. Needing nine 3-pointers to tie Ray Allen's all-time NBA career record, Curry came...
NBA
