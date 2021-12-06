Merry and Bright Lights Up Hyde Park for the Holidays
By Jess
3 days ago
There's no better way to celebrate the holidays than with family. So why not pack up the car and head to Hyde Park in Dutchess County?. Why should you visit Hyde Park? Well, the neighborhoods around town are brightening your holiday season and mapping out the perfect Hudson Valley Christmas light...
The holiday season in the Hudson Valley is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring...
The holidays are upon us and we are sure to be enjoying this season with gifts. Hopefully, you will be getting as many gifts as you give out. If you are fortunate enough to be the recipient of a gift this year remember your obligation after you receive that something special.
The next time you think you are smarter than your kids I want you to remember this!. Like most households, I have successfully put up my Christmas tree this year!! Yay ME! Now this year for the first time in a few years I decided to go out and buy a fake tree instead of doing the real deal. Making the switch over wasn't an easy one but I finally did it and when I went to pick out the fake one I wanted to make sure I got the perfect one.
I know I'm not alone, but the holiday season always makes me nostalgic. While driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie the other day, I drove past the Shops at South Hills and my mind immediately went to the old South Hills Mall back in the 90s. I was a frequent flyer at Media Play, KMart, Bobs, and of course Discovery Zone.
We've been telling you a lot about all the Hudson Valley has to offer as far as seasonal events and family activities, but this one is pretty unique and seems like a pretty great outing to celebrate the holidays. A Dutchess County based Equine Rescue is going to be hosting...
There's always a debate this time of year when it comes to getting a Christmas tree. Are you going with a fake tree or cutting down a real one this year? If you plan on cutting down your own tree and decide to use trash as a tree topper for the tree you're not cutting down.... You're better off going with a fake one.
The Bethel Woods Holiday Market is officially open on the weekends, but this market is a little different. Unlike other area holiday markets, the Holiday Market at Bethel doesn’t close down at 5 PM. That’s right, if your weekend days are too busy right now, you can shop at the Bethel Woods Holiday Market until 9 PM on Saturdays and 7 PM on Sundays. Spend the day exploring Sullivan County and check out the Bethel Woods Holiday Market in the evening.
The Hudson Valley has so many great restaurants. Here is the list of top rated establishments in Poughkeepsie and some of these I am hearing about for the first time. After two years of getting takeout many Hudson Valley residents are ready to move on from the COVD-19 pandemic and eat out once again. If you're going out in Poughkeepsie then you should be bold and try some of the highest rated restaurants.
One location off of route 9 in Poughkeepsie is set to welcome new tenants soon. We had numerous conversations over the years about how can the Hudson Valley have so much new construction going up when we have so many buildings that sit vacant? If you drive up and down route 9 from Fishkill to Rhinebeck you can see with your own eyes that there are way too many places that sit unused.
I grew up in New Windsor, which is in Orange County. There were a lot of cool things to do when I was a kid, and one of all-time favorite places to visit was Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. If we had company visiting from out of town, especially if they had kids, a trip to Museum Village was always in order.
A Hudson Valley veteran’s holiday season just got a little brighter. For the last few weeks, The Wakin’ Up with CJ and Jess Show on The Wolf has been collecting toys for the CJ and Jess Wolf Holiday Express. Toys donated this year will be distributed to the Salvation Army in Poughkeepsie and Family & Children’s Aid in Danbury.
The holidays are here and there's only one, real way to celebrate. By eating holiday themed foods of course!. Personally when Christmas time rolls around, my family and I are busy baking all types of cookies. Ginger bread, rainbow cookies and of course a sugar cookie. Apparently, McDonald's is on the same festive wavelength.
In a year when so many businesses have had to close their doors, it is fun to tell you about a business that has opened in the Hudson Valley. It is good to know that things like cupcakes are Pandemic Proof. With all the things we have been through this...
Blood donations usually slow down during the holiday season, but this year the Red Cross is asking for your help as blood supplies get dangerously low. The holiday time usually sees a slow down in the amount of people who give blood, but this year if you couple that with the ongoing coronavirus, the Red Cross is reporting that their supplies have become dangerously low, and to entice the public to donate, they have come up with some pretty sweet incentives.
And the winner is .... Chris and Hannah Lutz. The Wolf and Northern Dutchess Archery in Red Hook wants to thank everyone who sent in a photo for Show Us Your Rack. Our grand prize winner who was randomly selected out of all the photo entries submitted is a father-daughter hunting team Chris and Hannah Lutz.
Buffet lovers rejoice! The grand opening of the Hudson Valley's newest restaurant has been announced. By now, everyone knows about the tragic history of Poughkeepsie's one and only Golden Corral. When the restaurant was built in 2017 it was full of promise and potential. A beautiful, state-of-the-art building was erected on a busy stretch of Route 9 just north of the mall, complete with charging stations for electric vehicles. Sadly, the restaurant didn't live up to expectations and was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.
Two men are facing attempted murder charges following a shooting in the middle of the day. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday that 24-year-old Lavelle Stackhouse of Newburgh was arraigned on an indictment, charging him with crimes including attempted murder and assault. The indictment was in...
A Hudson Valley child was injured after many bullets were shot towards his home. On Monday around 6:30 p.m., City of Poughkeepsie Police received a call reporting shots fired in the area of North White Street. Multiple units were dispatched to the area. Upon arrival, officers found a number of...
During the holiday season and cooler months we tend to spend more time home. It goes without saying that creating a warm and inviting space truly makes it feel like cozy. There's something about holiday décor that really can lift our spirits and make us happy. I love decorating for...
Police are asking for help after a Hudson Valley hospital worker was found viciously murdered inside her home. Twenty years ago on December 5, 2001, 32-year-old Nancy Smith was found dead inside her home on Provost Drive in New Windsor, Orange County. On that day, Smith’s parents received a call...
