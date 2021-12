This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Disney has announced that its “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant is coming to Amazon Echo Show devices both on-property and at home. Amazon is selling two Echo Show 5 stands that will allow Disney fans to get the “Hey, Disney!” device look at home. Both 50th Anniversary and Mickey Mouse stands are available. The stands are made by Otterbox.

