Regulators are taking a closer look at Lucid. Lucid is raising more cash through a senior note offering. CEO Peter Rawlinson sold some Lucid shares. As if broader market volatility weren't enough, electric car stocks have seen their share prices whipsaw up and down as investors grapple with upside potential and valuation concerns. Few electric vehicle (EV) stocks embody EV euphoria better than Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID), which has captured investor imaginations with hopes it could become the next Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO