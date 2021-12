Glamorously elusive onscreen and famously reclusive off it, Greta Garbo was the rare silent-movie idol who finessed the transition to talkies. In “Garbo,” his lively new appraisal of her life and films, Robert Gottlieb explores how “more than any other star she invaded the subconscious of the audience.” She may not be the stuff of dreams today, but his goal seems less to lure in the Garbo-oblivious than to try to understand this riddle wrapped in a mystery, sheathed in a silky gown.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO