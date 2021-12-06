ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

How To Make Your Home Feel Like A Wes Anderson Set

By Radhika Seth
Vogue
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Who wouldn’t want to live in Wes Anderson’s world? With his 10 feature films released over two decades, the auteur has provided...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
No Film School

DP Robert Yeoman on Shooting with Wes Anderson

Hear the story behind one of modern cinema's most unique and dynamic director-DP pairs. Innovating in the entertainment industry is hard. There is a ton of economic pressure, even for filmmakers like Robert Yeoman and Wes Anderson. But they've consistently found a way to service their unique style and perspective within the confines presented by time and money, through the major forces at work in this business.
MOVIES
Vanity Fair

Bergdorf Goodman’s Holiday Campaign Is Inspired By Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson is the inspiration behind Bergdorf Goodman’s new holiday campaign, The Present Moment. Created in partnership with The French Dispatch, Anderson’s latest movie starring Timothée Chalamet, Benicio Del Toro, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray and Tilda Swinton, the director’s signature aesthetic is reimagined in the eyes of the luxury retailer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Zendaya Even Makes Novelty Earrings Look Cool

Best-dressed woman of the year Zendaya deserves a special kind of medal for making the unthinkable look cool: cobweb earrings. The Spider-Man star took one for the team at a No Way Home photocall in London, by promoting the superhero movie wearing jewellery that sang of the Spiderverse. No mean feat during the season of naff accessories but, let’s be real, this is Zendaya we’re talking about.
BEAUTY & FASHION
tasteofcinema.com

All 10 Wes Anderson Movies Ranked From Worst To Best

Many auteurs are praised by their range — Paul Thomas Anderson, the Coen Brothers, Altman, Kubrick, Scorsese… the list goes on and on. The biggest virtue for these masters lies in how they’re not bound to any genre or style but to their own greatness. Wes Anderson is a man of many qualities but not that one in particular. In a sense, watching one of his movies is like ordering up your favorite dish at a restaurant. Deep down, you assume there must be better things in the menu, but at least you know what you’re getting into and in all likelihood won’t regret your choice.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
François Truffaut
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Jean Luc Godard
Person
Anna Karina
Person
Timothée Chalamet
No Film School

Ten Filmmaking Tips from Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson wants you to stay true to yourself. There are few things more transportive in Hollywood than sitting in a theater and watching a Wes Anderson movie. His visuals and worlds take you to another place. It's always a reality you've never seen before and totally immersive. Anderson is one of the most inventive and interesting writers and directors, and there are lots to learn from his tendencies as a filmmaker.
MOVIES
Collider

Why ‘Harold And Maude’ Is the Ultimate Rom-Com for People Who Don’t Like Rom-Coms

Despite the fact that romantic-comedy has been one of the most successful and long-lasting genres in film history, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea. This could be due to the genre’s various tropes, which are so abundant that entire parody movies have been made about them. It could also be because they often contain a kind of romantic optimism rarely as ideal or fairytale-like as real-life relationships, though there are plenty of great romantic comedies that are keenly aware of this. While the romantic comedy is almost always a sure thing at the box office, it’s unsurprising that a movie as odd and offbeat as Harold and Maude was neither a hit with audiences or critics when it was released 50 years ago in December of 1971. In the years since its release, the film has become a cult favorite (it played at one theater in Minneapolis for three years straight), which both reflects the era it was released in and transcends it. In the process, Harold and Maude has also been the ideal romantic comedy for those that often avoid romantic comedies, often subverting all of the genre’s trademarks while also embracing the kind of romantic sweetness that you couldn’t get in any other genre.
MOVIES
Vogue

Meryl Streep Shows Off A Chic Grey Up-Do That’s Perfect For Party Season

Myriad famous women (including, most recently, Queen Letizia and Kristin Scott Thomas), are now embracing their natural grey hair – the grey revolution is very much upon us. With this sea change comes a wealth of hairstyle inspiration, whether in terms of specific colour, cut or simply styling. One great source came on Sunday via Meryl Streep, who attended the world premiere of her new film, Don’t Look Up, in New York City.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

“She’s Still ’90s Kristen”: The Magic Of McMenamy, According To Her Fashion Partner In Crime

There are fashion girls, and then there is Kristen McMenamy and Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele. The supermodel and stylist, who have been partners in crime since the ’90s, live and breathe fashion. Given the chance, they would shoot editorials until the early hours because, as Carlyne says in an archetypal French accent that is the definition of fabulous, “She has énergie! I have énergie!” Their joie de vivre on set is infectious, as witnessed by Team Vogue on the January 2022 cover shoot, during which the pair communicated the only way they know how: with sheer passion – or that infectious énergie.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture#British Vogue#French#Angoul Me
Vogue

Make Up Artist Lisa Eldridge Shares The Secrets To Her Global Success

Lisa Eldridge was six years old when she discovered her mother’s make-up bag, sparking a lifelong fascination with all things beauty that has led her to become one of the most respected figures in the industry. With more than 25 years as a make-up artist under her belt, Eldridge has created beauty looks for countless magazine covers, catwalk shows and celebrities, as well as launched her own beauty line, fronted documentaries about the history of make-up and become an early pioneer of the YouTube beauty tutorial, establishing a 2 million-strong following on the platform.
MAKEUP
Vogue

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Is The Definition Of Radiant In Dior

Stylist Kate Young, who’s starry client base includes Dakota Johnson, Sienna Miller and Margot Robbie, is behind the weekend’s most glamorous look, which came from Jennifer Lawrence. Like Dakota, J Law’s tastes lie at the sparklier end of the scale – Young previously told Vogue “Dakota wants to be a disco ball” on the red carpet – evidenced by the shimmering Dior gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels that she wore to the premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Sienna Miller Puts Her Retro Stamp On The Three Piece Suit

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Boho waistcoats were a much-loved staple for the Noughties Glasto crowd. Years later, Worthy Farm veteran Sienna Miller has found a more formal...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Vogue

The Biggest Celebrity Hair Transformations Of 2021

This might be the biggest year of celebrity hair transformations yet. As cities continued to slowly open back up, many took re-emergence as an opportunity to refresh their image and experiment with a new hairstyle. For some, that meant exploring new colours like fiery reds and rich browns or forgoing the dye altogether to embrace their natural grey. Others decided to grab the shears, trying out a new fringe or the wonderfully shaggy wolf cut that took the internet by storm.
HAIR CARE
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
247wallst.com

This Is the Funniest American Movie of All Time

Starring: Jane Fonda, Lee Marvin, Michael Callan, Dwayne Hickman. 49. To Be or Not to Be (1942) > Starring: Carole Lombard, Jack Benny, Robert Stack, Felix Bressart. 48. A Shot in the Dark (1964) > Starring: Peter Sellers, Elke Sommer, George Sanders, Herbert Lom. 47. Shampoo (1975) > Starring:...
MOVIES
Footwear News

Cynthia Nixon Pops on the Red Carpet in Neon Orange Dress and Matching Boots at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Cynthia Nixon brought a pop of color tonight to the “And Just Like That” premiere at the Modern Museum of Art in New York. The 55-year-old made a case for monochrome orange at the event. She stepped onto the red carpet wearing a full-sleeved frock in a neon hue. The dress boasted a dramatic oversized collar and small darker-colored buttons that ran down the high neck of the dress to the lower half. When it came to her footwear, the star matched her gown with a pair of suede auburn pointed-toe boots with a zip that ran up the side and...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy