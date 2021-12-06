ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More EVs are coming. Where’s the infrastructure to support them?

By Morgan Korn, ABC News
 6 days ago

(NEW YORK) — Charging an electric vehicle is simple and painless — if you have a charger installed at home. Automakers are producing EVs at a feverish pace with government backing. Yet the number of public charging stations, critical for mass EV adoption, is lacking. There are fewer than...

Green Car Reports

Poll: US majority supports EV transition by 2030, and there's "generational urgency" behind it

A majority of United States voters support requiring all new cars sold in their state to be electric by 2030, according to a new poll commissioned by nonprofit Coltura. Nationally, respondents supported phasing out sales of new gasoline cars by a 55%-35% margin. That margin varied by state, narrowing to 50%-38% in Colorado and growing to 66%-24% in New York.
POLITICS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Elon Musk talks EV charging infrastructure and billionaire taxes

Elon Musk’s recent appearance at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit included several notable insights from the Tesla and SpaceX executive. Musk covered numerous topics during his interview, from the Cybertruck’s updates to the purpose of the Tesla Bot. Musk also shared some of his more direct thoughts about the US government’s upcoming EV incentives, which heavily favor union-built electric cars such as the Chevy Bolt EV, as well as the idea of billionaires and how they are taxed.
ECONOMY
Fortune

Here’s how infrastructure spending can really supercharge the switch to EVs

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we look toward how we move from point A to point B in the future, one of the most important components of the recently passed infrastructure bill is the $7.5 billion earmarked for electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. With new investment in electrifying our roads, we have taken one major step to unlocking mass EV adoption across the U.S. and curb transportation-related emissions, which now total 29% of total US emissions.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Tesla Model 3, Model Y Got New Battery Chemistry, and Here's What It Means

The news emerged in late August: Tesla was offering a chance for electric-car buyers who'd ordered a Model 3 Standard Range+ to get their car sooner. That same month, it emerged that orders placed for less expensive Model 3s wouldn't be filled until 2022. And the same went as well for Standard Range Tesla Model Y versions. (Last month, Tesla renamed the Standard Range models, which are now simply called Rear Wheel Drive.)
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
energynews.us

In Chicago, EV charging stations skirt Black and Latino neighborhoods

ELECTRIC VEHICLES: While electric vehicle use is growing rapidly in wealthier, mostly White communities, Black and Latino neighborhoods in Chicago and elsewhere are being left behind by charging deserts. (Washington Post) ALSO:. • A growing number of startups are working to electrify fishing boats, day cruisers and other gas-guzzling watercraft....
CHICAGO, IL
CleanTechnica

Increasing Support For EV Uptake In New South Wales

New South Wales is one of the most populous states on the east coast of Australia. It is highly industrialized and has a Liberal government, which is at odds with its federal counterpart. The New South Wales (NSW) government is actively seeking hosts for EV chargers in tourist spots. Add...
CARS
InvestorPlace

Billions More Flowing into EVs

Nissan announces nearly $18 billion of EV investment … eyes on the EV “tipping point” … it’s hard to be too bullish about this battery metals trade. Another day, another story of billions of dollars flowing into electric vehicles and batteries. Yesterday, Nissan announced plans to spend $17.6 billion over...
ECONOMY

