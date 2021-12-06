Milwaukee County Transit names new route for Giannis Antetokounmpo

CREDIT: MCTS

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – The Milwaukee County Transit System gave Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo a special birthday present Monday.

Bus route 34 will now be known as the Giannis Line. Antetokounmpo wears No. 34 for the Bucks.

MCTS said the route was renamed to honor Antetokounmpo’s role in the community.

“This route and Giannis’ uniform already share the same number,” an MCTS spokesperson said in a statement. “So it’s only natural to name the route in recognition of the historic contributions Giannis has already given to the people of Milwaukee.”

The route, which connects Congress and Hopkins streets with N. 6th Street and Downtown Milwaukee, went into service Sunday, one day before the star forward’s 27th birthday.

MCTS said the route is part of the county’s goal to advance Racial Equity in the community.

