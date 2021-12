(BPT) - With 2022 just around the corner, people across the globe have started to consider ways to streamline their lives in the new year. Before the pandemic, we were “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” Now, homeowners are looking for ways to optimize their living spaces after spending more than a year at home. Where better to start than the most used room in the home: the kitchen.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO