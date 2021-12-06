Burgerville to debut biodegradable drinking straws

Chefs are continuing to find new ways to cook and prepare the humble egg. According to Food Network, some have bruleed eggs by soft-boiling them, peeling the shells off, coating the outside with salt and sugar, and blow-torching the exterior to resemble a Crème brûlée. Other chefs have tried curing eggs by forming wells in a vat of sugar and kosher salt and letting an egg yolk solidify in said well for a week until solid. Some inventive cooks have even found ways to cook omelets in plastic bags and simmering water, sous vide-style. Many diners might not take offense to these particular cooking methods, but internet denizens everywhere freak out if you eat an egg the wrong way.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO