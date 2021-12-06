ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside Kim Kardashian’s Son Saint’s 6th Birthday Party: Photos

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32YJn2_0dFHCypO00

Birthday bash! Kim Kardashian’s eldest son, Saint, celebrated his 6th birthday on Sunday, December 5, with an outdoor party.

The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s sister Kourtney Kardashian shared Instagram Story photos from the event, including an inflatable slide and a cake designed to look like Saint.

“Name a cooler duo,” the Poosh creator, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow of her nephew and her youngest son, Reign, 6. “Happy birthday sweet Sainty.”

The University of Arizona grad’s mom, Kris Jenner, also penned a touching tribute to Saint, writing, “Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile! You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such an amazing grandson!! You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!”

As for Kim, the Selfish author called the little one her “bestie.” The KKW Beauty creator, who also shares North, 8, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West, added, “My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for … the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! Lol I love you forever!!!”

The former E! personality gushed about Saint during a September Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance and noted that he is a “video game tech whiz.”

Of her other three children, the makeup mogul said, “[Chicago] is my girliest girl that loves pink and purple and makeup. Chi Chi is my little princess. Anything princess, anything girly girl. … Psalm is really into Paw Patrol and cars. … [North is] into Hot Topic. She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath. She’s just, like, a full goth girl.”

The Skims creator filed for divorce from West, 44, in February, one month after Us Weekly reported that they were experiencing marriage issues and heading for a split. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm didn’t “know anything about” their parents’ problems, a source exclusively told Us in January.

Keep scrolling for a glimpse inside the reality star’s party for Saint on Sunday.

Comments / 16

Vincent Oliva
2d ago

mom would rather pose for the camera than hug her child like real mom's do in the real world we live in. Kim you fail as always. for laughs, she wanted to be a lawyer.

Reply
10
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday in Mexico With Their Kids: Photos!

A family affair! Kourtney Kardashian and fiancé Travis Barker celebrated the Blink-182 drummer‘s birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with their children. Based on social media, the Poosh.com founder, 42, brought her kids Reign and Penelope Disick, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick. It’s unclear whether or not her oldest son, Mason, went on the trip.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Looks Sad At Basketball Game After Posting Kiss Photo With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West looked somber as he sat court side at the NBA game on the same day he posted the sweet throwback of him and ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, appeared to look sad while attending an LA Lakers and Sacramento Kings game at Staples Center. The Yeezy rapper was sitting on the floor for the NBA game on Friday, Nov. 27, but seemed to have other things on his mind: likely Kim Kardashian, 41. Kanye’s outfit appeared to match his mood, as he opted to go with an all black leather outfit including an oversized leather jacket, snow pants, boots and a baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Kim And Kanye#Instagram Story#The University Of Arizona#Selfish#Kkw
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
AceShowbiz

Phoebe Dynevor Parties With Jaden Smith Amid Ex Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's Romance

The Daphne depicter on 'Bridgerton' is pictured leaving together with the 'Karate Kid' star after attending Louis Vuitton's star-studded party at Nobu in Malibu. AceShowbiz - As her ex Pete Davidson has completely moved on from their broken relationship, Phoebe Dynevor seems to have no problem having fun. The English actress has been spotted partying with Jaden Smith over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Khloe Kardashian's Story About True Thompson Pooping in the Tub Is Hilariously Relatable for Any Parent

Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Daughter True Is ALL GROWN UP. Khloe Kardashian is known for keeping it real, especially when it comes to parenting!. In a recent episode of Ellen DeGeneres' digital series Mom Confessions, the 37-year-old mom and reality superstar got candid about her and her sister's different parenting styles, tips and tricks she learned from Kris Jenner and even some LOL-worthy things she had to figure out on the fly, like the time her daughter, True Thompson, pooped in the bathtub.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Kim Kardashian Visits Gas Station Mini-Mart in Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS. Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding wouldn't go unnoticed, even after the celebration. After the Paris in Love star tied the knot with the businessman on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

The Next Kylie Jenner? Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Reveals She’s Launching a Makeup Line

A mogul in the making? Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, revealed she’s launching a makeup line!. “If you made a makeup line, I would literally buy every product x2,” one fan commented on a since-deleted TikTok on Tuesday, November 30. “I am, babe,” Alabama, 16, replied with several cute emojis. “Bama’s future: the [studio], a makeup line and big bands,” another fan wrote — and the teenager “liked it.”
ALABAMA STATE
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian responds to Larsa Pippen shade claims

Kim Kardashian has responded to claims she shaded Larsa Pippen with a targeted Instagram caption, and it's all very juicy. The feud between the Kardashians and former family friend Larsa Pippen doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon, after fans thought the Skims founder responded to rumours that Larsa is trying to be like her in a pretty savage way.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Sits Courtside At Knicks Game While Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite

Pete Davidson sat courtside at the Nov. 30 New York Knicks game with his sister Casey, amidst his blossoming romance with Kim Kardashian. Pete Davidson spent some time away from new girlfriend Kim Kardashian on Tuesday, November 30 to enjoy a night out with his sister Casey Davidson, 24. The Saturday Night Live star, 28, and his younger sibling were photographed sitting courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. In photos that can be seen HERE, Pete and Casey were all smiles while sitting side-by-side cheering on the Knicks, who narrowly lost to the Brooklyn Nets 112-110.
NBA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

56K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy