In addition to player of the year Simon Bauer, here are the rest of the players who made the 2021 Leader-Telegram All-Northwest football first and second teams. Quarterbacks usually aren’t required to throw the ball much in high school football. Stanley-Boyd’s program is an exception. The Orioles’ up-tempo offense thrives when the passing game is clicking, and Carsen Hause was exactly the conductor the team needed this fall.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO