Saks OFF 5TH Has Glam Gifts for the Divas On Your Holiday List

By Us Weekly Staff
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Glamazon alert! When you need to find the perfect gift for the most extra fashionable person in your life, only the best will do. We saved you time and found these super stylish picks from Saks OFF 5TH so you can wow them — for less! Saks OFF 5TH inventory sells out fast, so if you see the perfect gift at the right price, grab it now. Just call Us your personal shopper!

Knee-High Style

These leather Stuart Weitzman boots are absolutely fire, and we’re not mad about it! With a block heel and slip-on style, they’ll add a pop of glam to any outfit. Starting at $299.99, they’re perfect for anyone who’s looking to up their style game!

Suede Sophistication

Chic and comfy? These have it all! Your sister will love these Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots, and you’ll love that they start at $299.00.

Golden Girl

You may think that the perfect present for your choosy niece doesn’t exist, but, we found it! Polished in gold vermeil, this delicate and modern paperclip chain bracelet is the luxe accessory she needs.

Bling Time

Shine on! Wreathed in sparkling crystals, this Versus Versace bracelet watch is an absolute must-have for your glamazon cousin. Don’t let this steal sell out — shop now from Saks OFF 5TH!

Cool Crossbody

This trendy and functional crossbody bag from Versace Jeans Couture is perfect for your ultra-stylish BFF. Featuring a camera bag silhouette and gold-tone hardware, we promise it will be her new go-to bag this season — unless you get it for yourself, that is! Shop ASAP before its gone!

Us Weekly

