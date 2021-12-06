ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron variant watch with Emory's Dr. Winawer

 6 days ago

EatThis

Dr. Fauci Issues Warning About Delta, Omicron COVID Variants

Coronavirus cases in America are raging again, as Delta and a new variant, Omicron, stalk humanity—and the data "suggests very strongly that Omicron has a transmission advantage," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He issued urgent words of warning in a new interview with McClatchy. Read on for five pieces of essential advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Culpeper Star Exponent

The omicron variant: Dr. Petri explains what you need to know

Dr. William A. Petri, an immunologist at the University of Virginia School of Medicine, answers this week’s questions from readers on COVID-19. Dr. Petri will keep dishing on COVID-19 and answering your questions each week for as long as you have questions. Send them to Editor Lynne Anderson at: vanderson@dailyprogress.com, and she will forward them to Dr. Petri.
KTRE

Dr. Ed discusses the Omicron variant, vaccine protection, antibody treatment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, joined Jeremy G. Butler on East Texas Now to share what he knows about the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is beginning to be found in places outside of the country of South Africa, where...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mississippifreepress.org

Dr. Eric Topol on the Shape of the Omicron Variant and Ongoing Delta Spread

With community transmission of the omicron variant of COVID-19 now beginning in the United States, the global medical community is still grappling with the nature of the variant and the effect it may have on the future of the pandemic. Delta, characterized by an extremely pronounced infectivity, was a shock...
WWL-TV

Dr. Fauci, health officials discuss early findings on omicron variant

MINNEAPOLIS — As the delta variant continues to drive hospitalizations, concerns linger over omicron, a newly detected variant that has already spread to 17 states, including Minnesota and Wisconsin. According to CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the number of cases is expected to keep climbing. "We know we have several...
WAMU

Dr. Anthony Fauci On The Omicron Variant, The Delta Variant, And Travel Advisories

Public health officials continue to monitor the spread of the omicron variant in the United States. So far, the new strain of the virus has been detected in 19 U.S. states. Preliminary data from the South African Medical Research Council suggests that while omicron may be highly transmissible, the severity of illness is not as high as previous variants.
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci reveals what alarms him about the omicron variant

Dr. Anthony Fauci recently spoke on Fox Business Network’s program “Cavuto: Coast to Coast” about the omicron coronavirus variant, revealing what worries him most about the variant. Fauci spoke about the omicron variant as cases continue to rise across the country. The first case was diagnosed in California and later...
Opelika-Auburn News

Dr. Ricardo Maldonado: Talking about the Omicron variant as we head into the holidays

The Omicron variant has been identified in 16 states as of yesterday and the number will continue to increase in the days ahead. It is a variant that originated in South Africa and as in other variants, a lot of work is being done by scientists to have important information available as soon as possible—I would expect it in the coming weeks.
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
Daily Mail

Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
The Washington Informer

Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity

It's not known yet whether the omicron variant causes more or less severe COVID-19 than the delta variant, although some preliminary indications suggest omicron infections might be milder. A Facebook post nevertheless claims, without evidence, that the "toxicity" of omicron is 5 times higher than delta and that its mortality rate is higher. The post Post Comes to Premature Conclusions About COVID-19 Omicron Variant Severity appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
