Cancer

Comprehensive multi-omics analysis categorises distinct pathogenic processes in CLL

By Ulm University
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team of researchers has now comprehensively profiled and categorized over 700 tumor samples from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) by analyzing multiple levels of encoded biologic information. Through detailed mapping of the derived information, they identified major biologic categories associated with distinct modes of resistance to...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

New technology is one step closer to targeted gene therapy

Gene therapy is a powerful developing technology that has the potential to address myriad diseases. For example, Huntington's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder, is caused by a mutation in a single gene, and if researchers could go into specific cells and correct that defect, theoretically those cells could regain normal function.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

BTK Inhibitors in the Management of CLL

Nitin Jain, MD: Hello, and thank you for joining this OncLive® Events program titled “Updates in CLL: What’s on the Horizon in CLL?” I’m Nitin Jain. I’m an associate professor in the department of leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Tonight, I’m joined by Dr Richard Furman from Weill Cornell Medicine. Dr Furman, do you want to introduce yourself?
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Intriguing CLL Data From 2021 Conferences

Susan M. O’Brien, MD: We [saw] some long-term follow-up from some important trials this year [during] spring meetings. One of them was the long-term follow-up of RESONATE-2 [NCT01722487], which was the trial that compared ibrutinib [Imbruvica] to chlorambucil for frontline use in CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. That trial now has a 7-year follow-up [period] and quite amazingly, ibrutinib did not [reach] a median progression-free survival [PFS] yet, meaning that the median has still not been reached. At 6.5 years, the PFS [rate] was about 61%. This is impressive given the fact that with ibrutinib, or really any of the BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitors] inhibitors, we’re not generally talking about a high CR [complete response] rate, we’re not talking about high rates of MRD [minimal residual disease] undetectability, and yet we have these incredibly durable remissions as long as we do continue the therapy.
onclive.com

MRD-Guided Treatment Represents the Future in CLL

William G. Wierda, MD, PhD, discussed the results of the phase 2 CAPTIVATE trial and the phase 1/2 TRANSCEND CLL 004 trial, and looked ahead to what the future holds for MRD in patients with CLL. Minimal-residual disease (MRD) has become an important prognostic factor in guiding treatment decisions for...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Single-Cell Multi-Omic Analysis Provides Insights into TP53-Mediated Evolution of Malignancies

As a plenary abstract at the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting, Alba Rodriguez-Meira, PhD-c, of MRC Weatherall Institute of Molecular Medicine at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, described a new single-cell multi-omic analysis of the genetic, cellular, and molecular landscape of TP53-driven transformation. The tool can provide unique insights into the evolution of chronic hematologic malignancies towards an aggressive acute leukemia.
CANCER
Nature.com

Distinctive prosodic features of people with autism spectrum disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis study

In this systematic review, we analyzed and evaluated the findings of studies on prosodic features of vocal productions of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in order to recognize the statistically significant, most confirmed and reliable prosodic differences distinguishing people with ASD from typically developing individuals. Using suitable keywords, three major databases including Web of Science, PubMed and Scopus, were searched. The results for prosodic features such as mean pitch, pitch range and variability, speech rate, intensity and voice duration were extracted from eligible studies. The pooled standard mean difference between ASD and control groups was extracted or calculated. Using I2 statistic and Cochrane Q-test, between-study heterogeneity was evaluated. Furthermore, publication bias was assessed using funnel plot and its significance was evaluated using Egger's and Begg's tests. Thirty-nine eligible studies were retrieved (including 910 and 850 participants for ASD and control groups, respectively). This systematic review and meta-analysis showed that ASD group members had a significantly larger mean pitch (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.4, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.70,"‰âˆ’"‰0.10]), larger pitch range (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.78, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰1.34,"‰âˆ’"‰0.21]), longer voice duration (SMD"‰="‰"‰âˆ’"‰0.43, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.72,"‰âˆ’"‰0.15]), and larger pitch variability (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’ 0.46, 95% CI [âˆ’"‰0.84,"‰âˆ’"‰0.08]), compared with typically developing control group. However, no significant differences in pitch standard deviation, voice intensity and speech rate were found between groups. Chronological age of participants and voice elicitation tasks were two sources of between-study heterogeneity. Furthermore, no publication bias was observed during analyses (p"‰>"‰0.05). Mean pitch, pitch range, pitch variability and voice duration were recognized as the prosodic features reliably distinguishing people with ASD from TD individuals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Comparative meta-omics for identifying pathogens associated with prosthetic joint infection

Prosthetic joint infections (PJI) are economically and personally costly, and their incidence has been increasing in the United States. Herein, we compared 16S rRNA amplicon sequencing (16S), shotgun metagenomics (MG) and metatranscriptomics (MT) in identifying pathogens causing PJI. Samples were collected from 30 patients, including 10 patients undergoing revision arthroplasty for infection, 10 patients receiving revision for aseptic failure, and 10 patients undergoing primary total joint arthroplasty. Synovial fluid and peripheral blood samples from the patients were obtained at time of surgery. Analysis revealed distinct microbial communities between primary, aseptic, and infected samples using MG, MT, (PERMANOVA p"‰="‰0.001), and 16S sequencing (PERMANOVA p"‰<"‰0.01). MG and MT had higher concordance with culture (83%) compared to 0% concordance of 16S results. Supervised learning methods revealed MT datasets most clearly differentiated infected, primary, and aseptic sample groups. MT data also revealed more antibiotic resistance genes, with improved concordance results compared to MG. These data suggest that a differential and underlying microbial ecology exists within uninfected and infected joints. This study represents the first application of RNA-based sequencing (MT). Further work on larger cohorts will provide opportunities to employ deep learning approaches to improve accuracy, predictive power, and clinical utility.
SCIENCE
