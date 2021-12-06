ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

The role of bitter receptors in cancer

By University of Vienna
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitter taste receptors are not involved in taste perception, they are also found on cancer cells. A team led by Veronika Somoza from the Faculty of Chemistry at the University of Vienna and the German Leibniz Institute for Food Systems Biology at the Technical University of Munich has investigated this role....

Related
MedicalXpress

Ancient natural medicine could improve cancer treatment

For centuries, people all over the world have been using medical plants to fight infections, boost wound healing, and for religious ceremonies. And for centuries, scientists have been trying to identify the active substances in these plants in order to use them in modern-day medicine. Now researchers from the University...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccine effective in people with cancer

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection in most cancer patients, according to a nationwide study of veterans diagnosed with cancer in the past decade. But the researchers found that some vaccinated patients, including those who had received therapies that suppressed their immune systems within the six months...
CANCER
Scientist

Over the Counter Antihistamines Could Help Against Cancer

Immunotherapy aims to turn the body’s immune system into an ally in the fight against cancer, for instance, by stimulating T cells to identify and kill unwanted tumor cells. Unfortunately, it’s not successful in every patient, as tumors can become resistant to the T cells’ attacks. The mechanisms behind this resistance are varied, and new ones continue to be uncovered. But the secret to overcoming some of them might already be in medicine cabinets everywhere: antihistamines.
CANCER
#Cancer Cells#Diet And Cancer#Science And Technology#The Faculty Of Chemistry#The University Of Vienna#Googlescholar
cancerhealth.com

A Better Treatment Approach for “Atypical” Lung Cancers

Epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) is a protein on the surface of cells that receives signals telling the cell to grow. Mutations in the EGFR gene are known to drive a number of cancers, including non-small cell lung cancer. For patients with common EGFR mutations, known as “classical mutations,” EGFR inhibitor treatments are available and effective. But such targeted therapies have not been developed for patients with atypical mutations, often leaving chemotherapy as the only treatment option.
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find a new treatment for blood cancer

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers have developed a new kind of immunotherapy for leukemia. They found that the therapy kills cancer cells from patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Acute lymphoblastic leukemia is the most common form of childhood leukemia. The disease is characterized by the unregulated growth...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise could effectively stop cancer growth

In a recent study published in Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise, researchers found that exercise may be a key weapon in cancer patients’ battle against the disease. The study is from Edith Cowan University. One author is Professor Robert Newton. Exercise causes muscles to secrete proteins called myokines...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover why pancreatic cancer cells are so aggressive

Pancreatic cancer is very aggressive and, unfortunately, has a poor prognosis with a 5-year survival of only 5%. Most deaths related to pancreatic cancer are due to metastasis, which occurs when the tumor invades other organs. Treatments to stop tumor metastasis, which will save thousands of lives, are still missing. In this context, understanding the molecular mechanisms that cause pancreatic cancer metastasis is the first step to developing effective targeted treatments.
CANCER
nextbigfuture.com

Preventing Cancer Metastatis

Cancer biologist Yibin Kang has disabled a key cancer gene MTDH in mice and in human tissue. A human treatment will be ready for human trials in a few years. This could be the key to preventing or stopping cancer metastasis which is the primary cause of death due to cancer.
CANCER
asapland.com

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
CANCER
Medical News Today

What to know about an M protein spike in multiple myeloma

Plasma cells, which are a type of white blood cell, normally produce antibodies that fight germs. However, when a person develops multiple myeloma — which is a cancer of the plasma cells — the cancer produces large amounts of abnormal antibodies called monoclonal proteins (M proteins). Instead of fighting infections...
CANCER
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
Columbia Daily Tribune

MU researcher awarded $4.5 million to study role of copper in cancer, Wilson’s disease

Michael Petris, professor of biochemistry at the University of Missouri School of Medicine, has been awarded two grants totaling nearly $4.5 million to study the role of copper in cancer therapy and Wilson’s disease. A National Cancer Institute grant for $2.3 million will help Petris, a researcher with appointments in the departments of ophthalmology and biochemistry, study therapies slowing cancer growth by altering copper in the body, the university announced. ...
CANCER
wustl.edu

Explaining Cancer

Winner of the 2021 Lakatos Award from the London School of Economics. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the world. Almost everyone’s life is in some way or other affected by cancer. Yet, when faced with a cancer diagnosis, many of us will confront questions we had never before considered: Is cancer one disease, or many? If many, how many exactly? How is cancer classified? What does it mean, exactly, to say that cancer is “genetic,” or “familial”? What exactly are the causes of cancer, and how do scientists come to know about them? When do we have good reason to believe that this or that is a risk factor for cancer? These questions are (in part) empirical ones; however, they are also (in part) philosophical. That is, they are questions about what and how we come to know. They are about how we define and classify disease, what counts as a “natural” classification, what it means to have good evidence, and how we pick out causes as more or less significant. This book takes a close look at these philosophical questions, by examining the conceptual and methodological challenges that arise in cancer research, in disciplines as diverse as cell and molecular biology, epidemiology, clinical medicine, and evolutionary biology.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Potentially serious side effect seen in patient after immunotherapy

Mount Sinai scientists have become the first to report a potentially serious side effect related to a new form of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy, which was recently approved for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Their findings were published as a case study in Nature Medicine in December. Multiple...
CANCER
EurekAlert

Discovery of a Stem-like T cell in type 1 diabetes holds potential for improving cancer immunotherapy, Sloan Kettering Institute scientists say

To an immunologist, autoimmune diseases like Type 1 diabetes are the polar opposite of cancer. In the former, the immune system goes into overdrive and attacks the body’s own organs in a relentless manner, eventually causing disease; with cancer, the immune system shuts down and fails to mount an aggressive attack to stop cancer from forming.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

A new strategy to transform liver cancer immunotherapy

In recent years, tumor immunotherapy has emerged as a highly promising and much-touted oncological approach. It is based on using humanized antibodies called immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to block the cellular pathways that inhibit the activity of T lymphocytes, a type of immune system cells that help protect the body from infection and may help fight cancer.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Role of Biomarkers in Choosing Advanced Endometrial Cancer Treatment

Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discusses the importance of determining biomarkers of patients with endometrial cancer to decide on treatment options. Bhavana Pothuri, MD, professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, and director of Gynecologic Oncology Clinical Trials at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses the importance of determining biomarkers of patients with endometrial cancer to decide on treatment options.
CANCER

