ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Croatia confirms first 2 cases of omicron variant in country

MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Croatia on Monday confirmed the first two cases of the new omicron variant in the European Union country. Health authorities said they are trying to establish the source of infection as the two people had not traveled abroad. They...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

The World Health Organization s office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region.WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last resort,” and said that COVID-19 deaths remain “significantly below previous peaks.” But he said that coronavirus cases and deaths have more than doubled in the last two months in the 53-country region stretching to central Asia.He stressed the continued threat from the widespread delta variant, and noted the new omicron variant...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Study shows a single 'lucky' substrain of coronavirus delta variant to account for 90% of infections in Russia

Skoltech scientists and their colleagues have looked at the genetic makeup of the dominant strain of the coronavirus, the delta variant, in Russia. According to them, just one viral subvariant quickly came to be responsible for an overwhelming majority of the cases, unlike in many other countries. The team concluded this probably happened by sheer chance and not because the substrain is more infectious or resistant to immunity. Reported in a preprint on medRxiv, the findings suggest that early on in a new pandemic wave, every case counts and tight travel regulations are an effective countermeasure.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Croatia#European Union#Infectious Diseases#Eu
MedicalXpress

Malaysia detects first omicron case in South African student

Malaysia said Friday it has detected its first case of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus in a foreign student who returned to the country last month after visiting her family in South Africa. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the 19-year-old female transited in Singapore and arrived in Malaysia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO has no reports yet of Omicron Covid deaths

The World Health Organization said Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC), as countries around the world scramble to stop it from spreading. But despite a growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia has registered its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in its nationals returning from South Africa—where the variant was first detected—the country's health agency said on Monday. "Two citizens who returned to Russia from South Africa have been diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus strain,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

European drug regulator backs mixing COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union drug regulator gave its backing Tuesday to mixing different types of vaccines in initial vaccination and booster campaigns to battle the coronavirus.The European Medicines Agency said in a statement that using different types of vaccines together, known as heterologous vaccination, can provide protection against COVID-19.The announcement comes as much of Europe is facing rising infection and hospital rates and concerns about the new omicron variant.The EMA, together with the European Center for Disease Control, said that a mix-and-match strategy could give nations more options in vaccination campaigns as much of the continent faces rising infection and hospitalization rates.“The evidence available so far with different types of authorized vaccines indicates that a heterologous booster appears as good as or better in terms of immune responses than a homologous booster,” the agencies said in a statement. Read More Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?Study suggests past COVID infection may not fend off omicronEU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Fauci says early reports encouraging about omicron variant

U.S. health officials said Sunday that while the omicron variant of the coronavirus is rapidly spreading throughout the country, early indications suggest it may be less dangerous than delta, which continues to drive a surge of hospitalizations. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN's "State of...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

WHO says omicron variant could change the course of the Covid pandemic

WHO said the highly mutated omicron variant of Covid-19 could change the course of the pandemic. The director-general said the exact impact is "still difficult to know," noting that questions about the transmissibility and severity of omicron remain unanswered. Preliminary evidence from South Africa may suggest that omicron may be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron 'ultimate evidence' of danger from vaccine inequity: Red Cross

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "ultimate evidence" of the danger of unequal vaccination rates around the world, the head of the Red Cross said on Friday. In an interview with AFP during a visit to Moscow, Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Poland wants more NATO troops in Eastern Europe

Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has suggested NATO should expand its presence in Eastern Europe to defend friendly states outside the US-led military bloc. Speaking with the organisation's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, Duda cited the alleged recent "relocation of Russian forces around the Ukrainian border." He said that the group should make its presence felt to a greater degree on its eastern flank to "show all potential aggressors that NATO is ready." He went on to describe Kiev as an important external partner, whose security is at stake.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Outsourcing migration control is leading to violence in eastern Europe and beyond

Over the past few months, the border between Belarus and Poland has become the site of yet another “migration crisis,” and the recent drowning of at least 27 migrants in the English Channel has further illustrated the increased human cost of restrictive migration controls. These events show that the European Union’s approach to migration governance isn’t working. The situation will continue as long as governments keep prioritizing the protection of borders over the protection of human rights. Outsourcing migration control Shifting migration and asylum responsibilities to countries bordering the EU’s territory dates back to the early 1990s. Germany began co-operating with central and...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy