Public Health

First Omicron case in Argentina

MedicalXpress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina has registered its first case of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, in a traveler from South Africa, the health ministry announced. The infected person, 38 and fully vaccinated, had travelled to the African country for work, and returned to Argentina on November...

medicalxpress.com

MedicalXpress

Malaysia detects first omicron case in South African student

Malaysia said Friday it has detected its first case of the new omicron strain of the coronavirus in a foreign student who returned to the country last month after visiting her family in South Africa. Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the 19-year-old female transited in Singapore and arrived in Malaysia...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Spain approves COVID vaccine for children in 5-11 age group

Spain’s health ministry gave the go-ahead Tuesday for children between ages 5 and 11 to be vaccinated against COVID-19 amid a rise in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.Italy and Austria have also been inoculating children since the European Union’s drug regulator on Nov. 25 authorized Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for use on that age group.The European Medicines Agency’s decision opened the way for jabs to be administered to millions of elementary school pupils across the continent.The Spanish health ministry tweeted news of the approval, following the decision of an expert committee. The rollout is due to begin Dec. 15, two...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Italian tries to dodge Covid jab using fake arm

An Italian man who wanted a coronavirus vaccine certificate without actually having the jab tried to play the system by presenting health workers with a fake arm, an official said Friday. Despite the realistic skin colour, nobody was fooled by the silicone limb, and the man—in his 50s—was reported to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Russia reports first Omicron infections

Russia has registered its first two cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus in its nationals returning from South Africa—where the variant was first detected—the country's health agency said on Monday. "Two citizens who returned to Russia from South Africa have been diagnosed with the Omicron coronavirus strain,"...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

WHO has no reports yet of Omicron Covid deaths

The World Health Organization said Friday it had not seen any reports of deaths relating to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19. The WHO said it was collecting evidence about the variant of concern (VOC), as countries around the world scramble to stop it from spreading. But despite a growing...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Must Read Alaska

Germany announces lockdown for unvaccinated

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz announced harsh measures are being taken against those citizens who are unvaccinated for Covid-19: They will be barred from public life, banned from nonessential places such as restaurants, bars, stores, and events, the BBC News reported. The new measures agreed on by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Omicron 'ultimate evidence' of danger from vaccine inequity: Red Cross

The emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is the "ultimate evidence" of the danger of unequal vaccination rates around the world, the head of the Red Cross said on Friday. In an interview with AFP during a visit to Moscow, Francesco Rocca, the president of the International Federation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Londoners turn out for Covid boosters as UK revs up vaccine drive

Lining a wet West London pavement on Friday, people waited patiently outside a red brick building as fears over the Omicron variant spurred another round of mass vaccinations across Britain. Those eager to get jabbed in the Hammersmith neighbourhood were among the approximately 3.5 million the UK government is aiming...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

WHO Europe: Kids in 5-14 age group show highest COVID rates

The World Health Organization s office for Europe said Tuesday that children in the 5 to 14 age group now account for the highest rates of reported COVID-19 infection in the region.WHO Europe regional director Dr. Hans Kluge also argued that vaccine mandates should be “an absolute last resort,” and said that COVID-19 deaths remain “significantly below previous peaks.” But he said that coronavirus cases and deaths have more than doubled in the last two months in the 53-country region stretching to central Asia.He stressed the continued threat from the widespread delta variant, and noted the new omicron variant...
KIDS
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH

