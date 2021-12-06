JPMorgan Sees This Stock Benefiting From Higher Inflation

We're seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that's not what we're seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO