JPMorgan Sees This Stock Benefiting From Higher Inflation

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

In October, the consumer price index (CPI) jumped by 6.2% compared...

www.streetinsider.com

invezz.com

JPMorgan: this underperforming stock is the ‘top pick’ for 2022

JPMorgan reiterates Disney as its "top pick" for 2022 with a price target of $220. Jon Najarian agrees the stock is underappreciated on CNBC's "Halftime Report". The stock is down more than 20% from its year-to-date high of $202 in March. Days ahead of the new year, a crucial question...
kfgo.com

JPMorgan see 10% decline in 4Q markets revenue from year-earlier record

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co expects its fourth-quarter markets revenue will be down about 10 percent from a record performance a year earlier, Chief Operating Officer Daniel Pinto said on Wednesday. Fixed-income trading is leading the decline while equity markets revenue is flat to slightly up,...
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: JPMorgan Downgrades CVR Energy (CVI) to Underweight

JPMorgan analyst Brian Gresh downgraded CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) from Neutral
Herald & Review

Global stocks higher as investors await US inflation

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks were mostly higher Thursday as investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence the Federal Reserve’s decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher while Tokyo declined. Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul also advanced. Wall Street futures...
StreetInsider.com

JPMorgan Starts Rapt Therapeutics (RAPT) at Overweight

JPMorgan analyst Anupam Rama initiates coverage on Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RAPT) with a Overweight rating and a price target of
StreetInsider.com

DZ Bank Starts Cloudflare Inc. (NET) at Buy

DZ Bank initiates coverage on Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) with
StreetInsider.com

These JPMorgan's Comments Sent EV EVgo (EVGO) Shares Soaring

EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), which provides an electric vehicle (EV) charging network, announced today that its PlugShare platform has surpassed one
StreetInsider.com

RH (RH) Stock Soars on Beat-and-Raise, Analysts Bullish

RH (NYSE: RH) stock price is trading nearly 11% higher in pre-open Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.EPS
StreetInsider.com

UiPath (PATH) Stock Down Despite Overall Q3 Beat, Analyst Upgrades to Buy on Valuation

Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down nearly 1% in pre-open Thursday despite the company reporting better-than-expected Q3 results and
StreetInsider.com

fuboTV (FUBO) Stock Surges as JPMorgan Starts at Overweight, Sees 'Meaningful Upside'

JPMorgan analyst Anna Lizzul initiated research coverage of fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) with an Overweight rating and a $28.00 per share
FXStreet.com

Stocks push higher again

We're seeing improvements in risk appetite again on Tuesday as fears around Omicron continue to ease following earlier reports of less severe symptoms. This is still an extremely fragile market but the early signs are offering some hope. The initial announcement a couple of weeks ago had investors fearing the worst and so far, that's not what we're seeing. Time will tell whether investors are getting ahead of themselves but a couple of days without a negative Omicron headline has the dip buyers flooding back in.
InvestorPlace

7 Japan Stocks to Buy as U.S. Dollar Inflation Soars Higher

When history looks back at the impact of the novel coronavirus, the most apt description of this era will be “surreal.” During the early days of the crisis, major metropolitan areas from Los Angeles to New York fell deafeningly silent. But the economy also suffered its fair share of unprecedented circumstances, one of which is leading to an intriguing case for Japan stocks to buy.
etftrends.com

With Help From Inflation, Value Stocks Can Shine in 2022

By the standards of the past decade-plus, value stocks are performing well in 2021, but barring a major reversal this month, it appears as though value will trail growth again this year. With an eye toward 2022, investors shouldn’t rush to eschew value stocks. In fact, value could be solid...
