The Brainerd School Board agreed to deed a 0.39-acre parcel of the district’s land to the city of Brainerd for use in a new park. Efforts to develop land along the Mississippi River off East River Road began in 2014, and plans for Mississippi Landing Trailhead Park followed in 2017. Earlier this year, the city secured $2.85 million from the Minnesota Legislature’s Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources to fund the project. Proposed plans for the park include an amphitheater for concerts, plays and other community events; a canoe and kayak launch for easy access to the river; trails and pathways connected with others in the city; an outdoor classroom for various environmental learning opportunities; bike-fix stations; and a play area.

BRAINERD, MN ・ 14 DAYS AGO