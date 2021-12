News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Columbia Integrated Large Cap Growth Fund (the Fund) will commence operations upon the completion of the reorganization of BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund, a series of BMO Funds, Inc., with and into the Fund as contemplated by the registration statement filed by Columbia Funds Series Trust II (File No. 333-258932).

