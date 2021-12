The running game was a rumor (71 yards, 2.8 yards per carry), the 49ers went 4-for-12 on third and fourth downs and QB Jimmy Garoppolo's performance was marred by two head-scratching picks, the last of which led to a 28-yard TD drive in the third quarter that gave Seattle its first lead. The one bright spot was freight-train tight end George Kittle, who was a run-after-the-catch force en route to nine receptions for 181 yards and 2 TDs. No one else emerged with Deebo Samuel sidelined. No player had more than three catches or 55 yards and the Seahawks knew what to do on the last two plays from the 3-yard line. They double-teamed Kittle. And won a wild game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO