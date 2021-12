Freshman guard JD Davison swatted the ball away from the rim with less than one second remaining to seal Alabama’s 83-82 win Saturday night over Houston. The last-second save was the culmination of a back-and-forth second half that saw Alabama take a one-point lead with 24 seconds remaining before Houston’s Kyler Edwards attempted a three-pointer with four seconds on the clock. The shot bounced off the backboard, was tipped by Houston’s Fabian White, bounced off the rim and was hit up by White again before Davison sent the ball toward the bench.

