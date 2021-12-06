ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy’s Unvaccinated Face More Restrictions Ahead Of Holidays As Covid-19 Cases Rise

By Robert Hart
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Italy introduced a series of tough new restrictions for unvaccinated people Monday as officials move to contain rising levels of Covid-19, the latest in a string of targeted measures across Europe as governments ramp up the pressure on vaccine holdouts. Key Facts. As of Monday, a “super” green pass—which...

The Independent

German vows solidarity with Poland over border crisis

Germany's new foreign minister voiced solidarity Friday with Poland while also calling for humanitarian treatment of migrants and refugees stuck near the country's border with Belarus as temperatures plummet.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also raised the delicate matter of rule of law under Poland's right-wing government, which has been at odds with the European Union over its attempts to exert control over Polish judges.Baerbock was sworn in Wednesday as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government. Speaking in Warsaw alongside her Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, she vowed not to take decisions “over the heads of our neighbors or...
POLITICS
The Independent

Avian flu found at third premises in Scotland

Avian flu has been found at a third premises in Scotland amid the “largest-ever outbreak in the UK”.The Scottish Government said that the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed at a premises near Annan in Dumfries and Galloway on December 9.A 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone (SZ) have been declared around the premises, which means movement restrictions within these zones – on things such as poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of disease.It comes after avian flu was confirmed at premises near Gretna in Dumfries and Galloway on December...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

German lawmakers debate 1st, partial vaccine mandate

German lawmakers are debating a bill Friday that would require staff at hospitals and nursing homes to get vaccinated against the coronavirus or risk losing their jobs.Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told parliament it was unconscionable that some who work with particularly vulnerable people are still not vaccinated.“This vaccine mandate is necessary because it's completely unacceptable that, after two years of pandemic, people who have entrusted their care to us are dying unnecessarily in institutions because unvaccinated people work there,” he said. “We cannot accept this."The bill, which is being fast-tracked and is likely to pass, is the first of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
healththoroughfare.com

Covid Breaking News: Japan Places Myocarditis Warning On Jabs

The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
TVLine

Miss Universe 2021: The Winner Is...

The Miss Universe pageant, tentacles down the fiercest competition in the cosmos, crowned its 70th winner on Sunday. After a brief absence from his usual gig, Steve Harvey returned to host this year’s event, which was broadcast live on Fox and Telemundo from the Universe Arena at the Port of Eilat in Eilat, Israel. Eighty contestants competed in this year’s pageant, including the first-ever entry from the Kingdom of Bahrain. But at the close of the two-hour event, only one would receive a crown and sash from reigning Miss Universe Andrea Meza. Following a series of brutal cuts, the following contestants were announced...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
