The ‘Secrets of The Pacific’ event has launched on Call of Duty: Warzone and it appears to show a smaller version of the Caldera map. Call of Duty: Vanguard Season One is on its way to Warzone and players are waiting in anticipation for the new Caldera map. Fans of the game are eager for a new map after 2 years of playing Verndansk. Caldera is the upcoming Pacific map and recent information has made players question the size of the map.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO