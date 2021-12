PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of...

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO