ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Denmark Detects 183 Cases Of Omicron In 48 Hours

wearebreakingnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danish State Serum Institute has reported this Sunday the detection of 183 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, something that the authorities have called “worrying”. This is more than triple the total number of suspected...

wearebreakingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

Netherlands, Australia, Denmark Confirm Omicron Cases as Israel Shuts Borders

The omicron coronavirus variant keeps spreading around the world with more countries reporting cases on Sunday, leading some experts to warn that the travel bans governments have rushed to implement may be too late. Health authorities in the Netherlands said 13 cases of the new COVID-19 variant were detected among passengers on two flights that arrived from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday. Officials had already said there were 61 COVID-19 cases among the more than 600 passengers on the flights. “It is not unlikely more cases will appear in the Netherlands,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told a news conference. “This could possibly be the tip of the iceberg.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearebreakingnews.com

Russia Records Record Number Of New COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (AP) – Russia on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections as authorities hope to contain the rising infections by keeping most people out of work next week. The government’s special coronavirus commission reported 40,251 new infections in 24 hours, which exceeds the previous record of 40,096...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#The New York Times#Delta
US News and World Report

Up to 1 Million COVID Vaccines Wasted in Nigeria Last Month

DAKAR (Reuters) - Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

France now has 25 Omicron Covid variant cases - minister

PARIS (Reuters) - Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Veran said the Omicron variant seems much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Observer

CDC Moves France, Portugal and 5 More Destinations to Highest COVID-19 Travel Warning Level

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Denmark sees society-wide infection with Omicron variant

COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country. "We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vox

What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
PUBLIC HEALTH
wearebreakingnews.com

The United Kingdom Imposes The Vaccination Passport To Access Mass Shows

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday new restrictions on social contact to prevent the rapid transmission of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, which is causing cases in the United Kingdom to double every two to three days. Starting next Monday, the Government orders to work from home...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy