Denmark Detects 183 Cases Of Omicron In 48 Hours

The Danish State Serum Institute has reported this Sunday the detection of 183 cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, something that the authorities have called “worrying”. This is more than triple the total number of suspected...
The omicron coronavirus variant keeps spreading around the world with more countries reporting cases on Sunday, leading some experts to warn that the travel bans governments have rushed to implement may be too late. Health authorities in the Netherlands said 13 cases of the new COVID-19 variant were detected among passengers on two flights that arrived from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday. Officials had already said there were 61 COVID-19 cases among the more than 600 passengers on the flights. “It is not unlikely more cases will appear in the Netherlands,” Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told a news conference. “This could possibly be the tip of the iceberg.”
MOSCOW (AP) – Russia on Saturday reported a record number of new coronavirus infections as authorities hope to contain the rising infections by keeping most people out of work next week. The government’s special coronavirus commission reported 40,251 new infections in 24 hours, which exceeds the previous record of 40,096...
The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that Europe's death toll from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 could exceed two million by March, as cases have climbed to nearly 4,200 a day and the illness has become the number one cause of death on the continent.
A couple was arrested for violating coronavirus quarantine, to which they were restricted after at least one of them tested positive for the coronavirus on arrival from South Africa, according to local news reports. The incident comes as Europe goes on high alert over the appearance of the omicron variant...
A fifth wave seems to be building in the U.S. while the wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Europe and setting new records in some countries. The Netherlands’ government announced Friday the country will return to a partial lockdown in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus cases. Daily infections records were shattered recently in […]
DAKAR (Reuters) - Up to one million COVID-19 vaccines are estimated to have expired in Nigeria last month without being used, two sources told Reuters, one of the biggest single losses of doses that shows the difficulty African nations have getting shots in arms. Governments on the continent of over...
AMSTERDAM, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 Omicron variant was detected in the Netherlands before two flights arrived from South Africa last week carrying the virus, Dutch health officials said on Tuesday. At least 14 people on flights from Johannesburg and Capetown arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Nov. 26...
PARIS (Reuters) - Frace now has identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron COVID-19 virus variant, of which 21 were imported from people returning from Southern Africa, and four who were the result of local infection, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. Veran said the Omicron variant seems much...
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest travel guidance, and is warning Americans against traveling to seven new destinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. The CDC moved France, Portugal, Andorra, Cyprus, Jordan, Liechtenstein and Tanzania to its highest Level 4 “Do Not Travel” category, indicating a “Very High” rate of transmission.
The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
COPENHAGEN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The new Omicron coronavirus variant has spread across Denmark, health authorities said on Tuesday after registering large outbreaks of the variant in the east and west of the country. "We now have society-wide infection with the Omicron variant," director of the Danish Patient Safety Authority,...
More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill.
Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday new restrictions on social contact to prevent the rapid transmission of the new omicron variant of COVID-19, which is causing cases in the United Kingdom to double every two to three days. Starting next Monday, the Government orders to work from home...
If the current epidemic continues, about 700,000 people could die of COVID-19 in Europe now and between the spring and summer., Regional Office World Health Organization (WHO). WHO forecasts say so Twenty-five countries in the European region – including 53 countries on this continent and Central Asia – are at...
