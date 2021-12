Arguably the most intriguing game on the Week 12 slate is the New England Patriots playing host to the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough. Mike Vrabel's team comes into this head-to-head as the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but is looking to rebound following a surprising loss to the Texans a week ago. Meanwhile, the Patriots are surging into this contest on a five-game winning streak and just took over first place in the AFC East following Week 11. No matter which way this game ends up, it'll certainly have drastic implications to the current playoff picture in the AFC.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO