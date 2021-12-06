Man survives attack at Oktoberfest, attends softball tournament to raise money for bills

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — This weekend, 30 teams showed up for a softball benefit to support their friend, who is recovering after being assaulted at Oktoberfest.

We told you in October that Kevin Aebi was in a coma for two weeks, after he was attacked while waiting in line for a shuttle. He was in the hospital for almost a month with serious injuries.

FOX23 has followed his journey, and this weekend we were able to talk to him as he continues his road to recovery. Aebi is back home, but his friends on his softball team, “the Benchwarmers,” wanted to do a fundraiser to help him with bills.

They organized a softball tournament at the Challenger Sports Complex in Broken Arrow. On Dec. 4, around 30 teams and hundreds of people showed up. The event raised $16,000 for Aebi.

Aebi says a lot of the people who showed up are his “family.” They’re helping him through this, and he says now he’s just happy to be alive. After spending two weeks in the coma, he woke up in the hospital to their texts, prayers and messages.

