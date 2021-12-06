ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Monday weather forecast

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing days of 80 degree afternoons, things will change in a big way today. A...

Weather Forecast

Meteorologist Mike Woods says to expect a cold day with more sun than clouds and a high of 41 degrees. Temperatures will be fluctuating over the coming days.
Thursday weather forecast

Record highs are likely across Texas over the next two days as we await our next cold front which is expected Saturday morning. Until then, expect highs in the low 80s today and low to mid 80s Friday. Saturday morning storms could be strong, followed by two days of cooler air and a chilly Sunday morning. Next week looks warm again.
Weather Forecast

Raegan Medgie says a sunny and chilly for the afternoon is ahead with flurries possible late tonight. Temperatures will start to rise and reach possible record highs on Saturday.
Weather forecast

Don't put any clothes away just yet, but make sure you have everything you need for just about any weather outcome. There's cold, but some serious warmth headed our way too. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.
LIGHT SNOW TODAY... THEN, A WINTER STORM TOMORROW NIGHT

Light snow that has been ongoing today, will continue through the afternoon. The disturbance bringing this snow is much weaker than the winter storm we will be dealing with tomorrow, but we could still see a coating to about 2″ of snowfall across the area today. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and breezy afternoon with a quiet night in store for the region.
Weather
Miami Weather: Unseasonably Warm Weather Continues, Near Record Heat In The Afternoon

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Residents of southern Miami-Dade and portions of the northern Keys woke to patchy dense fog on Thursday morning. It was a mild and muggy start across South Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The CBS4 Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami. The current record for Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2009. It will be mainly dry with only the chance for a stray shower. Thursday night lows will fall to the low...
MIAMI, FL
Chicago Weather: Increasing Clouds Wednesday Night, Snow Flurries Possible Thursday Morning

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for increasing clouds Wednesday night with lows in the mid-20s. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning. Otherwise, expect a mainly cloudy sky with highs in the low 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Friday will start off dry, but showers will increase in the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances linger into Saturday morning, when we’ll have a chance for some light snow to be mixed with rain. It will be turning partly cloudy on Saturday afternoon with...
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Weather: Warmup Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warmup is ahead. A few snow flurries will be possible on Thursday morning with temperatures starting off near freezing. A dry afternoon is expected with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. As warmer temperatures in the 50 move in Friday, showers are possible by the evening. Temperatures climb into the 40s Saturday as some sun returns late in the day. Sunny Sunday ahead as not as cold in the 40s.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Weather: Rain Chances Increase Through Day Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be mostly cloudy and not as cold Thursday night, with lows in the low 30s. We’ll start out dry on Friday morning, then rain chances will increase through the afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but mainly for areas to the south of I-80. (Credit: CBS 2) A storm producing gusty winds will be possible. Rainfall amounts will add up to as much as a half an inch. (Credit: CBS 2) Rain chances continue through Friday night. A rain and light snow mix is possible on Saturday, but manly before 1 p.m. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 30s. (Credit: CBS 2) (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures climb to the 50s for Monday and Tuesday, then near a record high for Wednesday with highs in the low 60s. (Credit: CBS 2) TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 33. FRIDAY: Rain chances increase in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible. A 90% chance of rain. High around 50. SATURDAY: A few light snow showers in the morning. High 39.
CHICAGO, IL
Pittsburgh Weather: Conditions Point To 2021 Not Being A White Christmas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, it’s looking more and more likely that we are not going to have a white Christmas this year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos A white Christmas is defined as a Christmas with an inch or more of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. More specifically at 7:00 a.m. when the official reading is taken every day. After being in a cold pattern over the past month, long-term weather patterns are now showing strong signals of above-average temperatures for the rest of the month...
PITTSBURGH, PA

