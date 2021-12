Cayenne pepper is a spice commonly used in cooking. It can also be used to make a topical pain reliever that you can use for aches and pains. Cayenne pepper is the dried, ripe fruit of a perennial plant that’s part of the capsicum family, along with bell peppers, jalapeno peppers, and others. Capsaicin, the active ingredient in cayenne pepper, gives the fruit its heat. Capsaicin has medicinal uses as well as culinary ones. Below, you will learn about the health benefits of cayenne pepper so you can decide if it’s right for you.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO