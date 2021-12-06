Extra security at Wyandotte High School following social media threat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Public School District said they will have extra security at Wyandotte High School on Monday following social media threats from over the weekend.

The administration sent a letter home to parents informing them of the increased police presence.

Dear Wyandotte High School Parents and Guardians, I am reaching out to you this morning to inform you of a situation related to Wyandotte High School. We were informed this morning of a social media post threating to shoot up Wyandotte High School tomorrow morning. We are working closely with KCKPS PD, KCKPD and local intelligence agencies to investigate the source of this threat. Additionally, KCKPS PD officers will be present at Wyandotte High School early tomorrow morning and throughout the day. The safety and health of our students and staff remain a top priority. We are equally concerned about this threat and will continue to remain vigilant in our efforts to find out the legitimacy of this post and its source. Student services will be sending members of the incident response team to Wyandotte High School in the morning to provide support. If anyone receives information regarding this incident, please forward it to Chief Henry Horn or myself so that we can compile it for the police. Thank you for your support and for helping us be proactive in this situation. Mary Stewart – Wyandotte High School Principal

The nature of the threat has not been confirmed.

The letter said they are working closely with local intelligence agencies to find the source of the threat and that the school will have members of student services available for support.

This is the latest in a list of threats to metro area schools in the last few weeks.

FOX4 will update this story as more details become available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.