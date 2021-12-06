ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Jay's Weekend In Five Pictures 12/3-12/5

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a pretty productive weekend. Julie and I got our Christmas tree decorated and some of our presents wrapped. We took the advice of a listener and got creative with the presents this year. Each kid was assigned a reindeer name but we didn't tell them who they...

sunny99.iheart.com

seattlerefined.com

The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' Dec. 10-12

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — things you definitely don't want to miss. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Friday, Dec. 10. Holiday Magic. Roam...
SEATTLE, WA
ithaca.com

Weekend Planner for 12/1 - 12/8

Hopshire Farms and Brewery, 1771 Dryden Road, Freeville | Kick off the weekend with some live music! A great group of musicians and sure to be a fun time. (Photo: Provided) The Cherry Artspace, 102 Cherry Street, Ithaca | What are we taught? What do we learn? How hard do we try to be good? The Cherry Artists’ collective is proud to present the explosively funny, strange and ultimately moving new play from the eccentric pen of Cherry favorite Iva Brdar. (Photo: Provided)
ITHACA, NY
Traverse City Record-Eagle

What's Happening Outside This Weekend: 12/02/2021

Actors and animals present "The Christmas Journey" Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 at New Hope Community Church. The outdoor show tells the story of the holiday from creation to Bethlehem. Admission is free. The Farmland 5K Run and Free for All Bike happens Dec. 4 at 1045 Rasho Road. The running...
BELLAIRE, MI
Boston University

The Weekender: December 9 to 12

Classes end Friday, December 10, and finals begin Saturday, December 11, but it can’t be all work and no play, right? Catch some good food, do some holiday shopping, or unwind and grab some me-time with our lineup of events around Boston this coming weekend. Pon de Joy. Boston’s...
MUSIC
sunny95.com

Sunny This Weekend: Dec. 10-12

Sunny This Weekend – our weekend picks we think you will enjoy for the weekend of December 2nd-5th. Gather the family and see the Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill, open 7 nights a week through December 30th. For 32 years Clifton Mill has celebrated the Christmas season with over 4 million lights illuminating the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees, and bridges. There is even a 100 foot “waterfall” of twinkling lights. The flip of one switch turns all the lights on at once transforming night into a fantastical winter wonderland which includes a Miniature Village, a Santa Claus Museum, a Toy Collection, and a spectacular synchronized lights and music show that features the old Covered Bridge. Reserve your tickets here.
COLUMBUS, OH
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Lil Jon Christmas display lights up Houston

Since 2012, Frankie To-Ong from Houston has been bringing the holiday spirit to his neighborhood with his Christmas light displays. He went viral in 2017 for his show that synchronized Texas hip-hop hits to his lights, and even rapper Paul Wall praised To-Ong's creativity. And, he's done it again. For...
HOUSTON, TX
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
Outsider.com

Dan Blocker’s Son Tributes Late ‘Bonanza’ Star in Heartfelt Birthday Post

Dan Blocker’s son took to Twitter on Friday to pay tribute to his late father on what would have been his birthday. Dirk Blocker wrote, “Thinking of you today, pop. Hardly a day goes by when I’m not influenced by you despite our relatively short time together. If you have a loving relationship with a parent or parents, reach out to them for no other reason than to let them know how you feel.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Today' Show Favorite Engaged After Reconciling With Ex

Today Show favorite Jill Martin shared some very exciting news recently. In November, the contributor revealed that she was engaged to Erik Brooks, per Page Six. Martin and Brooks were previously engaged, but they split during the pandemic after trying to make their long-distance relationship work. Martin penned an essay...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bravotv.com

Toya Bush-Harris' Festive Home Shows "How Christmas Is Supposed to Look"

Toya Bush-Harris is gearing up for Christmas. The Married to Medicine cast member is readying her home for the holidays with the most gorgeous, twinkling decorations. She recently shared a look at her elegant tree and other festive touches on Instagram. "Alright, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas,"...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Erykah Badu Makes Her Relationship With Younger Beau Instagram Official

Erykah Badu's love life has been a hot topic for nearly 30 years -- and some how, the soul singer continues to keep folks on their toes. Over the weekend, the "Tyrone" songstress took to Instagram to introduce fans to her new, younger beau, in an epic social media photo dump. She captioned the slide:
CELEBRITIES
Traverse City Record-Eagle

What's Playing in Theaters This Weekend: 12/03/2021

Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers: Artists perform new and classic Christmas songs from the set of “The Chosen.” Not rated. (C14) Belfast: A young boy and his working class family experience the tumultuous late 1960s. Rated PG-13 for some violence and strong language. (C14, BIJ) Clifford the Big Red...
MOVIES
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (12/3)

In this column, I usually try to highlight concerts on at least two — if not three — weekend nights, but, you know, sometimes three great concerts fall on the same night. To be honest, that’s kind of refreshing after our stages were shut down for so long. But, you’re still going to have to make a choice. This guide should help.
LOUISVILLE, KY

