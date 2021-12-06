Jay's Weekend In Five Pictures 12/3-12/5

Sunny This Weekend – our weekend picks we think you will enjoy for the weekend of December 2nd-5th. Gather the family and see the Legendary Lights of Historic Clifton Mill, open 7 nights a week through December 30th. For 32 years Clifton Mill has celebrated the Christmas season with over 4 million lights illuminating the mill, the gorge, the riverbanks, trees, and bridges. There is even a 100 foot “waterfall” of twinkling lights. The flip of one switch turns all the lights on at once transforming night into a fantastical winter wonderland which includes a Miniature Village, a Santa Claus Museum, a Toy Collection, and a spectacular synchronized lights and music show that features the old Covered Bridge. Reserve your tickets here.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO