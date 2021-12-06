Tommy Fury pulling out of Jake Paul fight in injury mystery

A strong argument could be made that several of the contests on the prelims could be interchangeable with the non-title PPV contests. That would be more of a statement of the depth of the card than it is a rip on the main card fights. However, the theme that seems to separate the cards that did make it to the main card and those that didn’t is the propensity for these fights to be exciting. Flyweights rarely if ever put on a boring fight. Sean O’Malley hasn’t been in a boring fight yet either. Plus, it seems unlikely Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio are unlikely to go the distance. In fact, the five Performance Bonuses between the two of them appears to be low for the two of them. There’s plenty of things the UFC can be ripped on, but they do try to give the paying fans good bang for their buck.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO