ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Tommy Fury pulling out of Jake Paul fight in injury mystery

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTommy Fury has pulled out of his Dec. 18 fight against Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned boxer confirmed in a video posted to Twitter. Paul said the British fighter withdrew from the bout due to a “medical condition” — hours after multiple reports claimed Fury pulled out of the fight. Paul also...

nypost.com

Comments / 2

Related
ClutchPoints

Kayla Harrison drops massive Amanda Nunes UFC fight truth bomb

Former PFL women’s lightweight queen Kayla Harrison has opened up about her real thoughts on UFC star Amanda Nunes. Kayla Harrison is still a free agent but her recent link-up to the UFC has already got people buzzing about a potential fight against reigning UFC featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
Fightful

Tommy Fury Reveals Injury That Forced Withdrawal From Jake Paul Bout: "I Instantly Knew Something Wasn't Right"

Tommy Fury has revealed the injury that forced him to withdrawal from his scheduled bout with Jake Paul on December 18. Fury took to his Instagram account to post the following video to provide an update on his health, saying a broken rib and chest infection is what led to him having to pull out of the fight with Paul. He said the following about the troubles the injury has been giving him.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

UFC 269 card: Every fight and how to watch online and on TV tonight

The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas is the site of UFC 269 on Saturday, and the final big event of the year is expected to be one of the most intriguing of the last 12 months.In the main event, Dustin Poirier faces lightweight title holder Charles Oliveira as the Louisianan attempts to finally become undisputed champion – having only ever won the interim belt.FOLLOW LIVE: Latest updates from UFC 269In the co-main event, dual-weight champion Amanda Nunes puts her women’s bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena, who will seek to end the Brazilian’s 12-fight win streak, which dates...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British#Showtime#Ufc#Tmz Sports#Twooodley
Bad Left Hook

Nonito Donaire vs Reymart Gaballo full fight video highlights: Watch Donaire knock out Gaballo

Nonito Donaire knocked out Reymart Gaballo with a fourth round body shot, successfully defending his WBC bantamweight title just under a month after his 39th birthday. Donaire doesn’t need to do anything more in boxing to secure his rightful place in the Hall of Fame, that’s just a matter of when he decides to retire from the ring, but he continues to fight at such a level that he’s just adding on top of his already set case for enshrinement.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Times-Reporter

Kara-France knocks out Garbrandt in first round of flyweight battle at UFC 269

LAS VEGAS -- Kai Kara-France spoiled Cody Garbrandt’s flyweight debut. The City Kickboxing product knocked out the former UFC bantamweight champion in his first fight at 125 pounds at Saturday’s UFC 269. Kara-France (23-9 MMA, 6-2 UFC) only needed the first round to dispatch the Uhrichsville native (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), getting the stoppage win at the 3:21...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 269: Oliveira vs. Poirier preview - What will Cody Garbrandt look like at flyweight?

A strong argument could be made that several of the contests on the prelims could be interchangeable with the non-title PPV contests. That would be more of a statement of the depth of the card than it is a rip on the main card fights. However, the theme that seems to separate the cards that did make it to the main card and those that didn’t is the propensity for these fights to be exciting. Flyweights rarely if ever put on a boring fight. Sean O’Malley hasn’t been in a boring fight yet either. Plus, it seems unlikely Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio are unlikely to go the distance. In fact, the five Performance Bonuses between the two of them appears to be low for the two of them. There’s plenty of things the UFC can be ripped on, but they do try to give the paying fans good bang for their buck.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021

Dustin Poirier is one of the best UFC fighters today. He currently ranks No. 1 in the UFC Lightweight division, just behind champion Charles Oliviera, and No. 5 in the Men’s Pound-for-Pound rankings. In this article, we will take a look at Dustin Poirier’s net worth in 2021. Dustin Poirier’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
101.1. The Wiz

Text to Win Tickets to See Justin Bieber

101.1 The Wiz is giving you a chance to win tickets to see Justin Bieber live April 19TH at The Heritage Bank Center. To enter for your chance to win just text the key word “MOOD” (ALL ONE WORD) for your chance to win. Text club and esign terms may apply, scroll down for official contest rules […]
CELL PHONES
Wrestling World

Rey Mysterio makes a big announcement

Rey Mysterio is undoubtedly one of the greatest wrestlers in wrestling history and is the best luchador of the last twenty years. The legend of Mexican origins returned to WWE in 2018 and from 2020 he also presented his son Dominik in the company who is gradually gaining more and more importance in the company.
WWE
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Sean O’Malley squashes beef with Cody Garbrandt: ‘He’s a flyweight now’

Sean O’Malley is moving on from his wish of facing Cody Garbrandt, and he holds nothing against the former bantamweight champion. For the better part of the past year, O’Malley and Garbrandt have feuded over social media, with O’Malley repeatedly trying to bait Garbrandt into a fight, including calling out “No Love” after his stoppage victory over Kris Moutinho at UFC 260 in July. Ultimately, O’Malley’s attempts fell short and Garbrandt is set to make his flyweight debut against Kai Kara-France on the main card of UFC 269 next week, immediately following O’Malley’s own fight on that card against rising contender Raulian Paiva. But though the two will undoubtedly cross paths next week, O’Malley says that he anticipates smooth sailing for the event as he has put the feud behind him, given Garbrandt’s drop down to 125 pounds.
UFC
MMAWeekly.com

Fans rip into Julianna Pena for mom comments after defeating Amanda Nunes

Shortly after Julianna Pena shocked the world with her submission of Amanda Nunes at UFC 269, she shocked again with her controversial comments about motherhood. During her post-fight press conference interview, Pena was asked if there should be a baddest mom on the planet belt now that she had defeated a fellow mom. What she said next had many fans rolling their eyes.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Pics: Cody Garbrandt is one skinny looking dude coming down to flyweight

UFC 269 on Jan. 11, 2022, doesn’t just feature the hotly-anticipated Lightweight title fight between division champion, Charles Oliveira, and top-ranked contender, Dustin Poirier (or the slightly less anticipated mauling of Julianna Pena by women’s champ-champ, Amanda Nunes). It also includes the Flyweight debut of former bantamweight champ Cody Garbrandt, who will face off against Kai Kara-France.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy