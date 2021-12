The Jim Benning era in Vancouver has finally come to an end. Per Irfaan Gaffar, the Canucks have relieved general manager Jim Benning and assistant general manager John Weisbrod of their management positions, as well as Travis Green and Nolan Baumgartner of their coaching positions, on Sunday night. This move comes after Green signed a two-year extension with the Canucks in May. The Canucks have gone 8-15-2 on the season so far, at the bottom of the Pacific Division.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO