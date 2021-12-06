Greensville County High School students not in-person, learning virtually due to possible threat

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Greensville County High School students will not be on campus in-person today due to a possible threat.

This is the second time in recent months that the school has had to call off in-person learning due to possible threats. The Greensville County Sheriff’s Department and Emporia City Police are working to determine whether the threat is credible and to identify those responsible.

Students will be learning asynchronously and receiving virtual instruction and assignments, according to a note from the school’s principal.

Governor’s school students will report to Southside as normal and participate in asynchronous learning for the 4th block.

School lunch will be available for pickup between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. from Greensville Elementary, Belfield or E.W. Wyatt.

Release by Greensville High School

