IN PHOTOS – July Talk & Status / Non Status in Kitchener, ON

Carnegie Hall is launching an on-demand video network that features recorded performances of classical artists known for performing at the famed venue.Carnegie Hall+, created in a partnership Unitel, was to launch Wednesday night. It costs $7.99 monthly and is available through the Apple TV app and smart televisions, Roku, Amazon Fire and other devices.Content includes operas from the Salzburg Festival and the Bayreuth Festival’s 1979-80 staging of Wagner’s Ring Cycle directed by Patrice Chéreau. Concerts and ballets are available, and featured performers include Luciano Pavarotti Renée Fleming, Leontyne Price, Anna Netrebko and Jonas Kaufmann and conductors Leonard Bernstein...
