IN PHOTOS – July Talk & Status / Non Status in Kitchener, ON

It’s hard to tell when a room on another floor, or across the building is occupied or vacant. At Adafruit we have a popular meeting room however sometimes it’s being used and if you want to have a meeting, you have to wait or go somewhere else. How handy would it be if we had a public dashboard to view if the room is occupied? Using an Adafruit FunHouse board, a infrared PIR sensor, and AdafruitIO WipperSnapper, we can make it happen.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 15 DAYS AGO