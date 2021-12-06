ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dexter: New Blood’ Is Transforming Into a Battle for Harrison’s Soul

By Jonathan Howard
 6 days ago
Sometimes moving hundreds of miles away from home and taking on a new identity just doesn’t work. Dexter: New Blood is showing our title character that much is true.

Dexter has been trying to get his life back on track. When his son Harrison showed up at his door looking for him, he wasn’t sure what to do. Now that he is trying to take on his fatherly duties things have gone from bad to worse. Episode 6 of the season is going to reveal a lot next week.

The Matt Caldwell issue seems to be taken care of. At least for now. Despite that, it is not Matt that is worrying Jim Lindsay. No, instead Dexter/Jim is having to worry about his father, Kurt. A rich and respected member of the community, is Harrison drifting towards him instead of his own father?

After the knife attack at the high school, Harrison is seen as a hero. Dexter knows the truth though, blood doesn’t lie. His son attacked without being provoked. He has a razor blade in his room stashed away. And, his father now knows he has a dark passenger inside of him as well.

Ever since Kurt gifted that drone to Harrison, things have been very strange. Now, it has culminated in Harrison running away from his own father and heading for the guidance and advice of another father figure. The Clancy Brown character is clearly not the best influence and has his own dark tendencies just under the service. Dexter: New Bloods is just getting interesting.

Jim Lindsay Might Have Questions to Answer

It seems clear looking at the information we have right now, Jim Lindsay AKA Dexter needs to come clean to someone. There is too much at risk with Harrison. If he doesn’t start to lead his son the same way his adoptive father guided him, then Kurt Caldwell is the next best thing. We have seen a glimpse of what he is about and it is not good.

We still have time before the show takes a break for the winter. So, is Dexter going to actually reveal what goes through his mind with his son? Already his son has been involved in a violent incident at school. Clearly, he doesn’t like the popular kids at school either. Is there a possibility that he finds another victim before his dad can get through to him?

Secrets won’t last long this season of Dexter: New Blood.

‘Dexter: New Blood’ Jim Lindsay Won’t Last

As for the identity of Jim Lindsay, that isn’t likely to last much longer either, is it? We can see the writing on the wall. Dexter has involved himself with Angela the chief of police and she isn’t a bad cop. He is only going to divert her for a little bit. There aren’t many options for our main character.

So, what is to come on Dexter: New Blood? Well, we’re going to have to wait and see, aren’t we?

